Sprawling late-winter storm to hit U.S. from Texas to Canadian border

A powerful, late-winter storm combining rivers of moisture and frigid temperatures is expected to dump snow from northern Texas all the way north to the Canadian border over the weekend, forecasters said Friday.

According to the National Weather Service, close to 70 million people from Arizona to Tennessee and up through Maine will be under some sort of weather alert, reports the New York Times, with the interior Northeast expected to get the worst of the storm.

Snowfall totals will range from about 4 inches (10 centimeters) in northern parts of Alabama and Mississippi to about 13 inches (33 centimeters) in northern Maine. The storm, which some people are calling a “bomb cyclone,” could cause travel problems and power outages across a wide part of the Eastern United States from late Friday through early next week.

“With this bomb cyclone, maybe what’s the biggest concern is how late in the season it’s coming and that it’s traveling over inland areas,” said Judah Cohen, a winter storm expert for Atmospheric Environmental Research, a commercial firm outside of Boston. And that’s bad news for plants that acted as if spring was here.

“It’s a pretty impressive storm system,” Matthew Clay, a meteorologist with the Weather Service in Burlington, Vt., said on Friday. Snowfall in excess of one inch per hour was possible across Vermont Saturday morning through the afternoon. “For interior New England, we’re expecting pretty much a widespread seven to 14 inches of snow.”

On the southern side of the storm, many locations along the Gulf Coast, Southeast, and Florida were already dealing with torrential downpours on Friday morning, with the heavy rainfall expected to continue through the day.

Up to 6 inches of rainfall was possible for portions of northern Florida, where the flash flood risk was highest. By Friday night, severe thunderstorms are expected to break out across parts of the Southeast and Gulf Coast, along with damaging winds of up to 75 mph (121 kph) expected. With these winds, there is an increased risk of tornadoes.

The sprawling storm as seen by NOAA’s GOES-East satellite on Friday at 5:48 p.m. ET. Source – NOAA Goes East

On Saturday, the severe thunderstorms will be ongoing during the morning hours across Florida and the Carolinas before exiting off the Atlantic coast before noon.

At the same time, the storm system will be rapidly intensifying as it moves up the coast bringing rain, snow, and wind from the Appalachians and Mid-Atlantic up through New England.

The I-95 corridor is expected to start with rain during the early morning hours of Saturday, then change to a rain/snow mix by mid-morning before likely ending as all snow later in the day.

Snow totals of up to 6 to 12 inches, and locally up to 14 inches, will be possible across the interior Northeast as well as in the highest elevations of the Appalachian Mountains, Adirondacks, and the Green and White Mountains.

By Sunday, all precipitation will be off the Atlantic coast early, but strong winds and bitter cold wind chills will remain.