Something doesn’t seem right: How to spot fake reviews on Amazon

Can you trust product reviews on Amazon, Walmart, Sephora, and Best Buy? They often seem too good to be true. Consumer researchers analyzed product reviews from major online retailers to test their reliability and authenticity.

With the January sales in full swing and online shopping taking centre stage, more consumers are skipping the crowded malls in favour of the convenience of e-commerce. With this shift comes the challenge of trusting that what you see online will meet expectations.

Online reviews have become a key tool for shoppers looking to make informed purchases – how many of these reviews are truly reliable?

A recent study by SOAX tackled the issue of fake reviews, analyzing multiple e-commerce sites using the AI-powered review checker tool, Fakespot, to evaluate their credibility.

The process tested four different e-commerce platforms supported by Fakespot’s analyzer tool: Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, and Sephora. Ten items were randomly picked out across different product categories to inform the results.

Fakespot provides a reliable review percentage and a ‘Review Grade’, classified as:

A and B: Reviews are reliable

C: Mix of reliable and unreliable reviews

D and F: Insufficient reliable reviews

Amazon

Amazon is the leading online retailer in the U.S. with millions of products sold daily, leaving it vulnerable to fake reviews. Through randomized checks, the study found that, on average, 65.83 percent of Amazon reviews are reliable, with the most common Fakespot Review Grade being C. On one product, a garden hose, over 70 percent of reviews were deemed unreliable with ‘high deception’ involved.

Amazon’s primary issue stems from fake and altered reviews with warnings that ‘Amazon has altered, modified or removed reviews from this listing’ popping up on five out of 10 product pages.

Sephora

Sephora is a top beauty retailer in the U.S. Makeup products are typically not valid for return once opened, making online reviews crucial. The study found that only an average of 59.84 percent of reviews are reliable, with five out of 10 products graded D – more than any other retailer tested.

While this may ring alarm bells for beauty shoppers, Sephora’s main issue stems from incentivized reviews. These are when customers are given something in exchange for their review of a product, such as a free product or discount.

Seven out of 10 products warned of a high percentage of reviews being from Incentivized Reviewers. While these types of reviews can include bias, they do not immediately suggest deception was involved as many still provide honest reviews.

Walmart

While Walmart has over 4,600 retail units in the US, the store’s online presence has been growing in recent years, becoming a popular online retailer for a variety of products. The study found that on average 76 percent of Walmart’s reviews were reliable with most products receiving an A or B grade.

The least reliable product, a cookware set, recorded over 50 percent of reviews as unreliable. However, most products had over 80 percent reliable reviews making the platform more trustworthy than Amazon and Sephora.

Best Buy

Best Buy focuses on consumers’ electronic needs; however, technology can be a top category for fake reviews due to the high price points involved. The study found that on average over 90 percent of reviews on Best Buy were reliable, the best of all retailers. Overall, nine out of 10 products were graded A with one B.

Best Buy succeeds where other retailers don’t by having an involved customer base. Most products had a high percentage of reviews from ‘Best Buy Elite Members’ who spend over $1500 on electronics per year. These members show that the brand creates loyalty and trust with customers coming back for more.

Reviewers generally wrote informative reviews with an average review count of 414 characters which suggests time and personalization went into the reviews. Most reviews were also from ‘verified purchasers’, which adds further validity.

Retailer Review Reliability

Online Retailer Average Percentage of Reliable Reviews Most Common Fakespot Grade Sephora 59.84% D Amazon 65.83% C Walmart 76% A/B Best Buy 90% A

Stepan Solovev, CEO & Co-founder at SOAX has told Digital Journal: “With the rise of fake reviews, both consumers and retailers face a growing challenge. Retailers are investing millions in advanced technologies to detect and filter out fraudulent reviews, but the issue persists.”

Solovev adds: “As more shoppers rely on online reviews to make purchasing decisions, the need for trust is paramount. Consumers need to be able to trust that the products they’re buying will meet their expectations, not only to reduce the likelihood of returns—an additional cost for retailers—but also to mitigate the environmental impact of returns, which often involve unnecessary shipping and waste.

He concludes with: “In this digital age, where information is abundant but not always accurate, transparency in online reviews is more crucial than ever.”

Tips for spotting fakeonline reviews

Solovevprovides five tips on how to spot fake reviews:

Look for verified purchases: Reviews labeled as “Verified Purchase” are more likely to be genuine, as they indicate the reviewer actually bought the product.

Watch for over-the-top language: Be cautious of overly enthusiastic or generic reviews that lack specific details about the product. Real reviews tend to be more nuanced, mentioning both pros and cons.

Check for review patterns: If multiple reviews sound similar or use identical wording, they may be from the same source. Pay attention to suspiciously high ratings with little detail.

Consider the review volume: A sudden spike in reviews or a disproportionate number of 5-star ratings can sometimes indicate manipulation. Balanced feedback is usually more trustworthy.