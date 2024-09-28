Sleep deprivation: Where are the least restful countries?

Snoring is the vibration of respiratory structures and the resulting sound due to obstructed air movement during breathing while sleeping. Image by Michael Nutt, CC BY-SA 2.0,

Sleep is easy to come by in some locations and a luxury in others, depending on the degree of disturbance. Some locales are productive than others and it follows that some countries are more conducive to restful sleep than others.

A review by the company Onebed has identified the most sleep-deprived countries worldwide, analysing factors such as average bedtime, wake-up time, sleep disorder prevalence, daily coffee consumption, and screen time.

From this, Colombia has emerged as the most sleep-deprived country with a combination of long working hours, high screen time, and an average sleep duration of 6 hours and 37 minutes per night.

Saudi Arabia and Greece also rank high on the list of sleep-deprived nations, showing similar trends in sleep challenges, including shorter sleep durations and extended work schedules. In addition, Japan gets the least sleep among all the studied countries, with an average sleep duration of just 5 hours and 52 minutes per night.



The main outcomes of the review are:

Countries Average Bedtime Wake Up Time Average time in bed (Hours) Sleep Disorder Prevalence(%) Daily Coffee Consumption per Capita (cups) Annual working hours per year per person Screen Time (mins) Composite Score Colombia 11:41 PM 6:31 AM 6h 37min 4.70 0.6 2,297 2,405 0.48 Saudi Arabia 12:39 AM 8:27 AM 6h 02min 4.50 0.52 2,200 1,890 0.49 Greece 1:05 AM 8:25 AM 6h 54min 5.70 1.71 1,897 1,886 0.49 Brazil 12:32 AM 7:31 AM 6h 40min 5.00 1.58 2,000 1,950 0.49 Costa Rica 11:43 PM 6:38 AM 6h 39min 5.00 1.05 2,171 1,880 0.49 Indonesia 12:10 AM 6:55 AM 6h 25min 4.50 0.21 2,300 2,050 0.50 Philippines 12:39 AM 7:28 AM 6h 08min 4.50 0.43 2,100 1,950 0.50 New Zealand 11:29 PM 7:11 AM 7h 27min 5.40 3.08 1,751 1,748 0.51 South Korea 12:16 AM 7:38 AM 6h 02min 4.50 0.74 1,872 1,872 0.51 Chile 12:47 AM 7:40 AM 6h 39min 5.00 0.91 1,953 1,963 0.51

As can be seen from the table, Colombia ranks first with a composite score of 0.48. The country has significant sleep deprivation, driven by some of the longest working hours globally, totalling 2,297 hours per person annually. Additionally, high screen time of 2,405 minutes further intensifies sleep challenges. Colombians also experience shorter sleep durations, averaging 6 hours and 37 minutes in bed.

Saudi Arabia ranks second with a composite score of 0.49. Saudi residents spend only 6 hours and 2 minutes in bed on average, one of the shortest among the studied countries. This, combined with high annual working hours of 2,200 and moderate screen time at 1,890 minutes, contributes to their low sleep quality. Saudi Arabia’s sleep disorder prevalence is relatively moderate at 4.5 percent, but this is outweighed by the overall lack of sleep and long workdays.

Greece ranks third with a composite score of 0.49. Greeks sleep for an average of 6 hours and 54 minutes, which is relatively low. This country faces one of the highest sleep disorder prevalence rates at 5.7%, further impacting sleep quality. With annual working hours of 1,897, Greece shows a moderate work schedule, but the high screen time and substantial daily caffeine intake of 1.71 cups contribute to the sleep deprivation experienced by its residents.

Brazil is the fourth most sleep-deprived country. On average, Brazilians spend 6 hours and 40 minutes in bed, and while this is slightly better than in Saudi Arabia, their high working hours and substantial daily caffeine intake of 1.58 cups negatively impact sleep quality. Brazil’s overall sleep quality is further weakened by a moderate screen time of 1,950 minutes.

Costa Rica comes fifth on the list. Costa Ricans sleep for 6 hours and 39 minutes on average, but the country faces challenges with high annual working hours at 2,171 hours and moderate caffeine intake. The relatively high screen time of 1,880 minutes adds to the sleep deprivation experienced by many Costa Ricans.

There are differentcomplexities impacting sleep across different countries. It is clear that the demands of modern life are taking a toll on our ability to rest. In particular, the high working hours and screen time in countries like Colombia and Saudi Arabia are contributing to serious sleep deprivation. Even countries with similar challenges, like Brazil, exhibit unique patterns in sleep quality due to factors such as caffeine consumption.

This study highlights the importance of understanding sleep as a factor that is influenced by cultural and lifestyle factors.