Skin, heels and medicine: Getting to the foot of the matter

The skin is the largest organ in the body, it is also the first line of defence against bacteria, cuts, abrasions and all external threats. Our skin works hard to keep us safe, and consequently we should do our part in looking after our skin. An example is with our feet.

The skin on our feet goes through the ageing process in the same way as our face and our feet have to carry our full body weight – often in unsuitable footwear – so it is no surprise that our feet show the signs of ageing in both how they look and how they feel. If we are hitting the recommended step count of around 10,000 steps a day or 10 minutes of brisk walking, our feet will be dealing with a lot, from sweat and odour to calluses, hard skin, dry skin and blisters.

Over the last five years, Google searches for anti-fungal treatments have risen by 1,700 percent, implying a rise in foot-related health problems in the UK and a greater interest in supporting our foot health.

Margaret Dabbs (of skincare brand Margaret Dabbs London) has provided Digital Journal with some answers key foot health questions.

Is heel pain a sign of cancer? (5,400 monthly Google searches)

“Heel pain is not in itself usually a sign of cancer. If you’re experiencing medium to high levels of heel pain, you’re most likely suffering from plantar fasciitis, tendonitis, joint inflammation or another heel-based condition such as a heel spur. If you are experiencing pain due to cracked skin of the heels, it will feel like you are walking on glass,” explains Dabbs. “It might be tempting to Google your symptoms in a panic, but this is more likely to leave you feeling anxious.”

“There are plenty of treatments to help alleviate heel pain that aren’t medicinal or surgical. For example, low-level laser therapy and foot acupuncture can all help alleviate symptoms of plantar fasciitis and tendonitis,” Dabbs continues. “As soon as you begin to experience heel pain, speak to a podiatrist about the history of the onset of the pain and the symptoms so that the cause can be properly diagnosed by ultrasound scanning or examination of the area.”

“However, if you have multiple health-related symptoms that you believe may be indicative of a serious illness, then be sure to book an appointment with your local GP to take the relevant tests as soon as possible.”

What is the strongest treatment for athlete’s foot? (2,400 monthly Google searches)

“Athlete’s foot is a fungal condition – a skin infection that most often affects those with excessive sweating of the feet or people who are wearing closed shoes for prolonged periods of time,” says Dabbs. “You should be using anti-fungal products to treat the skin. The use of a shoe & insole cleansing spray will help to clear bacteria from your footwear and improve odour, while an electrical cleansing device can be placed inside your footwear to eradicate fungal spores, bacteria and neutralise odour.”

“Athlete’s foot symptoms include broken or scaly skin, itching, blistering, sweaty feet and sometimes odour,” Dabbs explains. “Look for a foot hygiene cream with anti-fungal and sweat-control properties, a quality foot file to remove the infected top layers of dry skin, an exfoliating scrub for the shower, and soothing foot powder for use in the day to keep your feet fresh, comfortable and stop the itching. This is especially important if you are wearing closed shoes or if you’re a very active person who is likely to sweat when exercising.”

Advice from Dabbs runs: “Ensure feet are properly dried after the shower and bath, this includes between the toes. You can use a hairdryer on a cool heat setting to ensure feet are properly dry, speeding up the treatment process.”

“Remove calluses with a foot file while your feet are dry, then exfoliate your feet with a scrub when wet. Apply a hygiene cream before bed, making sure to cover the whole foot, nails and in between the toes. In the morning, apply a soothing powder to help reduce the itchiness and relieve your symptoms throughout the day”.

“To combat athlete’s foot, file dry skin once a week, use an exfoliating scrub two to three times a week and apply a hygiene cream daily to dry, clean feet. After the symptoms have cleared, switch to a nourishing, daily hydrating foot lotion which is formulated with antibacterial, anti-fungal and anti-inflammatory benefits. You can save the rest of your foot hygiene cream for any flare-ups in the future and to keep your feet on track.”

What causes foot cramps? (1,600 monthly Google searches)

“Foot cramps can be caused by many different health-related issues – some more serious than others,” Dabbs explains. “The most common causes of foot cramps are poor posture, a vitamin or mineral deficiency, an inactive lifestyle, pushing yourself too hard when exercising or dehydration.”

“When it comes to foot cramps, it’s important to identify areas in your lifestyle that may be contributing to the pain. Have you been pushing yourself too hard at the gym? Have you been sitting at your desk for too long this week? Have you been drinking enough water? Are your shoes or socks too small or tight? If the answer to two or more of these questions is ‘yes’, then it may be a sign to address your lifestyle habits,” Dabbs continues.

“For starters, try changing your footwear and wear socks which are comfortable, eating foods rich in magnesium – including whole grains, nuts, beans and dried fruits – stretch regularly and make sure you’re wearing footwear that’s kind to your feet. If your foot cramps persist or get worse, always consult your doctor.”

How to treat fungal nail infections (1,300 monthly Google searches)

“Fungal nails are systemic and typically present as a form of yellowing or brown discolouration, thickening or crumbling of the nail. They can be crumbly, unsightly and sometimes have an odour,” says Dabbs. “Fungal nail infections first must be diagnosed by a podiatrist who can perform an instant pathology test. Then it can be treated with topical medication, laser or oral tablets that can be recommended by your doctor. Topical applications don’t always work, unfortunately, with nails being resistant to this treatment.

“Fungal nails are often treated with lasers, which are used to destroy the fungal spores embedded deep within the nail and prevent them from spreading,” Dabbs continues. “This is why it is crucial that the treatment is followed up over multiple sessions to fully eradicate the fungus. A toenail may take as long as 9 months to grow out, but it is important that the treatment is continued until all visible signs of the fungal condition are gone”.

How to fix cracked heels permanently (880 monthly Google searches)

“For cracked heels, you’ll want to invest in a dedicated cracked heel treatment balm specifically aimed at tackling persistent cracks on the heel of the foot,” says Dabbs. “Your everyday moisturiser is not formulated to treat cracks in the skin. A dedicated cracked heel treatment balm will work to form a barrier and a water-proof seal over the crack, give instant relief, and long-lasting results by binding even the most persistent of cracks in the skin of the heels”.

How to cure heel pain permanently (880 monthly Google searches)

“There has been an increase in cases of plantar fasciitis as a result of the recent trend away from heels and the wearing of flat pumps and trainers, which leave feet less supported,” says Margaret. “If you find you have pain in one or both of your feet as you touch your feet first thing in the morning, it may be due to plantar fasciitis.”

“Lower-level laser treatment, and the use of bespoke and off-the-shelf insoles, help to resolve these painful symptoms. Wearing a heel of 1.5” will help to push your weight forward slightly to take pressure off your heels; cushioned insoles will also help,” Margaret continues. “Make sure you use a dedicated hydrating foot cream or treatment foot oil with anti-inflammatory benefits, as well as iced foot baths when the symptoms flare up. This will help to alleviate the inflammation.”