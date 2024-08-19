Skin deep: Most dangerous cosmetic procedures revealed

Connect with us

New data has pinpointed the most dangerous cosmetic surgeries based on key factors such as complication rates, recovery times, and the severity of complications.  This reveals that eye colour change surgery including different procedures tops the list as the most dangerous cosmetic procedure with a 92 percent complication rate.

This surgery poses high risks of vision loss, glaucoma, and corneal damage. The recovery time can vary from 1 to 8 weeks, depending on the specific procedure performed. The surgery typically costs on average $12,000. 

The data has been compiled by the company Overnight Glasses, who analysed and ranked the most dangerous cosmetic surgeries.

The data gathering exercise considered the popularity of each procedure (measured by search volume) and average costs for additional data. These factors were normalized to a 0-1 scale for comparability. Weights were assigned based on each factor’s impact on overall danger, with more weight given to complication rates and severityA composite score was calculated by summing the weighted scores for each procedureThe procedures are ranked from most to least dangerous

The data review reveals:

Cosmetic SurgeryType of Complication Complication Rate Mortality Rate Recovery Time Average Price Search Composite Score
Eye Color Change Surgery (Cosmetic Iris Implants, Laser Pigment Removal, Keratopigmentation)High risk of vision loss, glaucoma, and corneal damage.92.30%Not well-documented1-8 weeks$12,000.00613,9100.8313
Thigh LiftRisk of blood clots, infection, and changes in skin sensation.78.00%0.020%4-6 weeks$6,378.00103,9700.6361
Brazilian Butt Lift (BBL)High risk of fat embolism, infection, and complications.37.94%0.330%6-8 weeks$11,500.004,547,9600.5759
Body LiftHigh risk of infection, wound healing issues, and blood clots.42.00%0.050%4-6 weeks$15,000.002,522,9800.5292
Injectable FillersPotential for allergic reactions, infection, and asymmetry.64.61%Near zero1-2 days$775.004,585,2500.5039
Breast ReductionPotential for blood clots, infection, and anesthesia complications.38.00%0.020%2-4 weeks$8,200.00613000.4102
Butt ImplantsHigh risk of infection, implant displacement, and nerve damage.21.60%0.050%4-6 weeks$7,964.0088,9200.3513
Breast AugmentationImplant complications, infection, and capsular contracture.14.40%0.002%4-6 weeks$10,000.00770000.298
Arm Lift (Brachioplasty)Potential for infection, scarring, and nerve damage.21.00%0.020%2-4 weeks$6,192.00173,1100.2973
Breast Lift (Mastopexy)Risk of blood clots, infection, and changes in nipple or breast sensation.10.40%0.020%4-6 weeks$8,849.001,097,8600.2812

From the table, thigh lift is the second most dangerous procedure, with a 78 percent complication rateThe Brazilian Butt Lift ranks third, carrying a 38 percent complication rate. Being one of the most popular surgeries, this procedure is famous for the high risk of fat embolism, infection, and other complications. The procedure has6 to 8 weeks recovery time and significant risks placing the surgery in the top 3 of the ranking

It is also of interest that breast reduction surgeries have two times higher complication rate than breast augmentation surgeries.

Dr. Tim Sandle is Digital Journal's Editor-at-Large for science news. Tim specializes in science, technology, environmental, business, and health journalism. He is additionally a practising microbiologist; and an author. He is also interested in history, politics and current affairs.

