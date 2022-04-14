Shuler Hensley talks about starring in ‘Music Man’ on Broadway

Shuler Hensley and Hugh Jackman in 'Music Man' on Broadway. Photo Credit: Bruce Gilkas

Tony award-winning actor Shuler Hensley chatted about starring in “Music Man” on Broadway, where he was reunited with Hugh Jackman.

How does it feel to be a part of “Music Man”?

I feel extremely excited and grateful to be a part of this amazing quintessential American musical. It is such a wonderful experience to revisit a show that we all know and have some sort of history with. The audience becomes an actual part of this show and we feed off of their energy every night.

What’s it like to reunite with your old friend Hugh Jackman?

Hugh and I have talked about this a lot and the most amazing thing is there is a real sense of trust on stage between us. It allows us to feel free to try new things and take chances in the moment, knowing that we have each other’s back.

Hugh makes being in a scene with him FUN. You feel like you can do anything.

How does it feel to be an actor in the digital age (now with streaming, technology, and social media being so prevalent)?

There is so much information out there, so much content. It can definitely feel overwhelming. But it has also created more creative opportunities. More venues to have your work as an artist shared. I guess the most important thing is to find a balance. I do believe that there is no substitute for LIVE theatre: when artists and audiences inhabit the same real space and are experiencing a story together in one room. There’s an energy and oneness to that that cannot be replicated.

You are also an Artistic Director of City Springs Theatre in Atlanta… Can you tell us more about that?

City Springs Theatre Company has provided an amazing opportunity to stay artistically connected to the hometown I love so much and to be a part of the diverse evolution of Atlanta’s immense artistic community. I have been involved with City Springs Theatre Company since its inception in 2017 as Associate Artistic Director and recently became the Artistic Director in 2021. We are currently closing out our 4th season with The Color Purple and West Side Story and will be announcing the 5th season of musicals at the end of this month.

Our mission is focused on producing large-scale musical theatre pieces that combine local Atlanta professionals with talent from the Broadway community, both as actors and creative team members. I will always be an actor, but having the opportunity to create opportunities for other actors and directors has been extremely rewarding and well-received by the metro-Atlanta community.

We have almost 4,000 season subscribers and serve over 50,000 patrons a year. It’s been an incredible journey to build this new company from the ground up and combine my networks within the theatre community.

What are some of your proudest professional accomplishments? (Congrats on your Tony and Drama Desk awards)

I am so grateful for the performing opportunities I’ve had over the years but I feel that I receive the greatest rewards when I am helping nurture young artists who are just starting out: just discovering the power and beauty of ART.

My mother was a ballet director and I remember how deeply she believed in giving back to the community and to the new generations of artists. Working with young performers through City Springs and the Georgia High School Musical Theatre Awards (an annual awards show providing scholarships and celebrating High School Musical Theatre in GA) have been the most fulfilling moments for me as an artist.

What is your advice for young and aspiring actors?

Always know that you are unique: your voice, your look, your experiences. All that makes you a one-of-a-kind person and a one-of-a-kind artist. Be YOURSELF

What does the word success mean to you?

To be able to make a living doing what you love. To look forward to each day and not just the weekend. And to inspire others to find that for themselves.

What would you like to tell our readers about “Music Man”? (What’s the one thing you want them to get out of it)

We’ve all been through a very trying experience in the last two years. Feeling isolated and disconnected from others. The Music Man is a show that most of us have had a personal connection within our own lives( the movie, a local production, etc).

To watch an amazing cast led by Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster, to hear one of the most beautiful scores ever written, and to experience a simple story of love conquering all. It is one of the most beautiful examples of the magic and power of LIVE theatre that I have ever been a part of. There is literally something for everyone here in “River City.”