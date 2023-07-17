Should dogs wear muzzles?

Image by Freepik

Opinions expressed by Digital Journal contributors are their own.

Muzzles are often a controversial topic, as they are associated with aggressive and dangerous dogs. Well, that is not the case at all, as at some point in every dog’s lifetime, there will be a situation when they will need to wear a muzzle. A muzzle should tell people that the owner is responsible and wants to keep the dog and the other people safe, even if the dog isn’t dangerous. There are many reasons why dogs wear it, such as the dog can get nervous around other animals, or strange people, they might be recovering after an injury, or because it is a law requirement in some countries or states that some breeds need to wear them when they are in public.

So, when should your dog wear a muzzle?

When there is an emergency

If the dog is injured or feels in danger, the risk that it might bite will increase. When dogs are in pain, they will not control themselves like they used to do in a normal situation, and this is why a muzzle is often necessary. So, any owner should train dogs to accept and tolerate muzzles, as when dogs need to wear them, it will not stress them even further.

When there is a history of biting

If there is a history that a dog is aggressive and has bitten someone in the past, the owner must always use a muzzle to keep everyone safe. A muzzle will provide peace of mind for the owners, as there can be many complications if a dog bites someone on the street. For example, Chicago law has several punishments for the ones who have aggressive dogs, and in some cases, dogs can also be euthanized due to their violent behavior. So, it is better to always wear a muzzle if you know that there might be even a slight possibility that your dog can bite. Otherwise, the victims can seek the help of a Chicago dog bite lawyer, and you will need to face the consequences.

When the breed-specific legislation requires it

Some countries have breed-specific legislation where dangerous dogs must always wear a muzzle in public. The owner of these types of dogs must follow several precautions all the time, even if the dog hasn’t ever been violent. Also, certain dogs are even banned from some countries, or you need a certificate to have them. In the USA, you are prohibited from selling dangerous dogs, and you can give them only to other family members. You will also need to hang a warning sign at your home to show that your dog is dangerous to prevent incidents from happening and let people know to be more careful when they pass through your area.

Final words

You shouldn’t be scared if you see a dog with a muzzle on the streets, as in most cases, they are friendly, and owners have them wear it because they are responsible and want to ensure the safety of everyone. Muzzles are a useful tool and should be recognized like this, so remember that most dogs that wear them are often not aggressive.