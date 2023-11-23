Shipping smarts: DCAT’s Steve Yariv on getting your car safely across the country

Photo courtesy of Steve Yariv

Whether it’s due to a job relocation or, say, an online car purchase, many individuals find themselves in need of reliable auto transit services. However, navigating the landscape of shipping a car can be a challenging task for both consumers and service providers alike.

Understanding the nuances of this process is crucial to ensuring a smooth and hassle-free experience. From choosing the right transport company to avoiding common mistakes, having the necessary knowledge can save people time, money, and unnecessary headaches.

With decades of experience in the transportation industry, Steve Yariv, the founder of Dealers Choice Auto Transport (DCAT), has earned a stellar reputation as a trustworthy and customer-oriented auto transport service provider.

As someone who has not just witnessed first-hand the industry’s upswings and downswings but also evolved alongside it, Yariv understands just how important it is for consumers to stay informed about the ins and outs of shipping their car across the country.

“There are plenty of common mistakes that people make when it comes to auto shipping. To ensure the safety and smooth transport of your vehicle, you need to familiarize yourself with the risks,” he says.

Researching the right transport company is a crucial first step. As Yariv highlights, not all companies are created equal, and it’s important to do one’s due diligence before entrusting a vehicle to any service provider.

“Take the time to read reviews, check ratings, and ask for referrals. When obtaining quotes from different companies, be cautious of prices that seem too good to be true – because they often are. Hidden fees or charges can occur, so to avoid any surprises, always ask for a detailed breakdown of costs upfront,” Yariv emphasizes.

Before handing over the car, it’s critical to conduct a thorough inspection and document any existing damage. This can serve as a reference point if there are any claims regarding the condition of the vehicle upon delivery. A reputable company, such as DCAT, will always ensure a proper inspection is carried out.

Another overlooked aspect by customers, Yariv shares, is insurance coverage. Some companies may claim to be fully insured, but it’s important to understand the details of their policies. Many transport companies have what is known as a ‘peril policy,’ which might not provide comprehensive coverage for all situations.

DCAT, on the other hand, is one of the few fully insured companies. Yariv also reveals that the company carries a secondary policy considering the sheer volume of cars they transport.

“Incidents will inevitably occur now and then. Anyone who claims they’ve never had an incident is not being truthful. That said, at DCAT, we have our clients’ backs entirely,” he shares. “Even if an incident happens, we’re willing to cover any extra costs. When you treat your customers with respect, business will thrive.”

To illustrate, Yariv shares an incident where DCAT’s small two-car trailer rear-ended a Ferrari. Though the dealership suggested going through insurance, Yariv sought to simplify matters by purchasing the car himself and entrusting DCAT’s trusted mechanics to repair it.

“The dealership ultimately made a sale, the customer got a replacement car from Ferrari, so in the end, everything worked out for everyone,” he says.

Furthermore, an essential aspect consumers must know, according to Yariv, is what a vehicle can and cannot hold.

Firstly, loading up one’s car with certain items is illegal. While many mistakenly believe they can pack their car to the brim, things like plants can have serious consequences. “Plants require oxygen and water to survive. When sealed inside a closed car, they deplete oxygen and can cause the windows to explore,” Yariv explains.

Secondly, medications and, naturally, weapons mustn’t be shipped. Yariv emphasizes that, although it may seem convenient to keep items like medications in the vehicle, if the Department of Transportation discovers any prohibited items, the driver — potentially the customer, too — could face legal consequences.

On a final note, Yariv calls for people to set realistic expectations. Shipping is not an exact science, and there can be delivery time variations depending on factors such as weather and other road conditions.

As Yariv’s insights reveal, a harmonious balance between service providers and informed customers is crucial for a seamless transition. For those looking to transport their vehicles, by staying proactive and understanding the potential pitfalls can make all the difference.

In Yariv’s own words, “We pride ourselves on our success, but an informed customer is the best asset for ensuring a successful transport.”