Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Life

Shakira and footballer Gerard Pique separate: statement

Colombian superstar Shakira and FC Barcelona defender Gerard Pique announced Saturday they were calling time on their relationship.

Published

Shakira, who has sold over 60 million albums, had lived with Pique on the outskirts of Barcelona
Shakira, who has sold over 60 million albums, had lived with Pique on the outskirts of Barcelona - Copyright AFP YAMIL LAGE
Shakira, who has sold over 60 million albums, had lived with Pique on the outskirts of Barcelona - Copyright AFP YAMIL LAGE

Colombian superstar Shakira and FC Barcelona defender Gerard Pique announced Saturday they were calling time on their relationship of more than a decade.

The 45-year-old “Hips don’t Lie” songstress is one of the biggest names in the global music industry and has sold more than 60 million albums.

Spanish football hero Pique, 35, won the 2010 World Cup and the 2012 European Championship, and is a three-time Champions League winner with Barcelona.

The couple share two sons and had been living together for years on the outskirts of Barcelona.

“We regret to confirm that we are separating. For the well-being of our children, who are our upmost priority, we request respect for (our) privacy,” they said in a statement.

With her mix of Latin and Arabic rhythms and rock influence, three-time Grammy winner Shakira is one of the biggest stars from Latin America, scoring major global hits with songs such as “Hips don’t Lie” and “Whenever, Wherever”.

In 2020, she performed with Jennifer Lopez at the halftime show of the NFL’s Super Bowl championship final in Miami, typically one of the most-watched half-hours in US television.

The couple announced their separation just over a week after Spanish court documents inched Shakira closer to standing trial in Spain for tax fraud after a Barcelona court dismissed an appeal from the singer.

Spanish prosecutors accuse her of defrauding the Spanish tax office out of 14.5 million euros ($15.5 million) on income earned between 2012 and 2014.

They say she moved to Spain in 2011 when her relationship with Pique became public but maintained official tax residency in the Bahamas until 2015.

Her defence lawyers say she moved to Spain full time only in 2015 and insist that her “conduct on tax matters has always been impeccable in all the countries she had to pay taxes”.

In an interview with AFP in 2019, Shakira said temporarily losing her voice two years earlier had been “the darkest moment of her life” and affected her “deeply”.

She later recovered her voice naturally, without needing to undergo surgery as recommended by doctors and subsequently carried out a world tour in 2018.

In this article:Barcelona, Colombia, Entertainment, Esp, fbl, Music, pique, shakira, Spain
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

World

Op-Ed: Mass shootings must not become a regular feature of American life

Shootings that kill multiple people are so common in this country that they often do not even make national news.

21 hours ago
Food prices have shot up in Africa Food prices have shot up in Africa

World

UN in ‘complex’ talks with Russia to unblock Ukraine ports

The UN is leading negotiations with Russia to unblock Ukrainian ports and release tens of millions of tonnes of grain to avert a global...

23 hours ago
The train was bound for Munich The train was bound for Munich

World

Train crash kills at least three near German resort

At least three people were killed and several others injured on Friday as a train derailed near a Bavarian Alpine resort in southern Germany.

23 hours ago
Germany will soon have the largest conventional army in Europe within NATO, the chancellor said Germany will soon have the largest conventional army in Europe within NATO, the chancellor said

World

Germany funds army update to face Russia threat

The German parliament voted on Friday for a constitutional amendment to create a 100-billion-euro ($107-billion) fund beefing up its military defences.

20 hours ago