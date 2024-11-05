Senior longevity: US states where people live the longest

Image: — © Digital Journal

A recent study analysed health data across all U,S, states to identify the top ten states where people live the longest. This showed that Massachusetts ranks first on the list of top U.S. states and Florida has the highest physical activity level among its senior population, indicating its residents’ active and healthy lifestyle practices.

The recent study comes from the firm Ben’s Natural Health, who analysed health data across all U.S. states to identify the top ten states where people live the longest.

The research focused on individuals aged 60 and above, considering key factors directly influencing longevity and quality of life.

Metrics such as physical activity levels, smoking rates, early mortality rates, and the percentage of the senior population were evaluated. The Composite Longevity Index evaluates key factors influencing life expectancy and well-being for individuals aged 60 and older, incorporating seven variables to offer a comprehensive view of senior health across states. Data on physical activity, smoking rates, early mortality, healthcare access, and other factors was gathered from reliable sources. After cleaning for consistency, the data was scaled for comparability across different metrics.

Each factor was standardized on a 0 to 10 scale, with 0 being the least favourable and 10 the most. Indicators that negatively impact longevity, such as smoking rates and early mortality, were inverted so higher scores reflect better outcomes. All factors were weighted equally, and the total score for each state was calculated by summing the scores across all indicators. These scores were then used to rank the states, with higher scores indicating better longevity outcomes.

Additionally, the study took into account the quality of life index, the percentage of people with dedicated healthcare providers, those reporting high health status, and overall population data.

Each metric was given equal weighting, as all are directly connected to longevity, creating a composite index that reflects health and life expectancy across the states.

The data indicates that Massachusetts ranks first as the state where people live the longest with a composite score of 51.65. The state has a low early mortality rate of 1,900 per 100,000 seniors, paired with 97.4 percent of seniors having dedicated healthcare providers. A quality of life index of 62.65 also highlights the state’s supportive environment for its ageing population.

Maine comes second with a composite index of 50.60, largely due to its high physical activity rate of 24.5 percent among seniors.

New Hampshire ranks third, with a composite score of 49.84, helped by a relatively low early mortality rate of 2K and a high percentage of seniors reporting good health (50 percent). The state also offers strong healthcare access, with 96.9 percent of seniors having a dedicated healthcare provider.

New Jersey ranks fourth, with a composite index of 48.58. The state has one of the lowest smoking rates among seniors (7 percent) and a relatively low early mortality.

Vermont takes fifth place with a composite score of 48.49. While the state has a higher early mortality rate of 2K, its quality of life index of 57.52 and a large percentage of physically active seniors (19.7 percent) helped boost its ranking.

Florida ranks sixth, earning a composite index of 48.43. It leads the nation in senior physical activity at 26.5 percent, promoting a healthy lifestyle.

Connecticut ranks seventh with a composite index of 46.79. It has the lowest early mortality rate on the list, which, combined with strong healthcare access (96.5 percent), contributes to its high life expectancy.

Rhode Island ranks eighth, with a composite index of 46.24. The state’s high physical activity rate of 25.4 percent among seniors,.

Idaho secures ninth place with a composite score of 45.50 and New York rounds out the top ten with a composite score of 45.46.