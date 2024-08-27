Select expands premier membership and concierge to Toronto

Photo by f11photo/Shutterstock.com

Select, a private membership community and concierge service that unlocks special access, insider pricing, and VIP treatment with premier brands and venues across the world, has officially expanded to Toronto, choosing the city as its first official market outside of the US.

Since its launch in 2015, Select has accepted approximately 28,000 members, with 150,000+ more on the waitlist. Select aims to be the world’s best digital membership and concierge service and currently offers benefits more premier, expansive, and flexible than what you’ll find from high-end memberships, concierges, and credit cards, even Centurion.

Select’s partner network spans over 1.5 million locations globally and includes a number of digital brands. These benefits include significant discounts (15-30%), complimentary drinks, or both at top-tier restaurants (now including Toronto), unpublished rates up to 60% off at hundreds of thousands of hotels & resorts, VIP status and amenities luxury resorts including the Four Seasons, Rosewood, Marriott, Auberge, Ritz Carlton, Conrad, Waldorf Astoria, Hyatt, and others, and ongoing special offers with brands like Tumi, Brooks Brothers, Diptyque, Sakara, Savoya, AVIS, Lazzoni, Caraway, HP, Sixt, and Royal Caribbean, just to name a few.

According to Founder and CEO Carlo Cisco, Select provides members with ongoing access to premier benefits and bespoke experiences while providing top-tier businesses with a sustainable and brand-enhancing way to build lasting relationships with their target clientele.

“We saw an opportunity to meaningfully improve people’s lives by improving the way businesses and customers connect,” said Cisco.

Select’s member events include private dinners, speaker series, cocktail hours, gallery openings, and more. Members have enjoyed VIP access to events with musicians and DJs such as Doja Cat, Norah Jones, and Steve Aoki, as well as events during New York Fashion Week, the Masters, Miami Art Week, F1, the US Open, and multiple award shows, like the Emmys and Golden Globes.

To receive Select benefits, prospective members apply through a simple but competitive process. Cisco notes that the community’s median individual income is six figures but also makes it clear that income is far from the only criteria for membership. Select’s membership spans industries and career stages, ranging from young professionals to successful founders, C-level Fortune 500 executives, professional athletes, and award-winning entertainers.

Once accepted to the Select community, members receive a personalized black titanium membership card and immediate access to all member benefits through the website and mobile app. Members must pay a membership fee of $495 USD/year to keep the membership and all benefits active. Toronto area residents will be able to apply for membership at a preferred rate for a limited time.

Members also have access to Select’s dedicated concierges via live chat. The concierge team helps members with reservations and provides recommendations for restaurants, hotels, and experiences. Select’s entire concierge team is in-house and has local market knowledge wherever Select members may go. Most of the team has been with Select for years, and some team members boast prior experience with companies like Quintessentially and the Four Seasons, Cisco explains.

Select’s travel benefits are global, and most lifestyle, entertainment, retail, and business benefits are national. Select offers dining benefits in 31 markets, spanning the US, Canada, and Mexico, with more countries on the way.

“We see strong demand for Select across the US and increasingly globally, with members now in fourteen countries. That makes us excited about Toronto as our first official international market launch. We see this as the beginning of a broader Canadian and global expansion.”

Cisco says members in Toronto already have access to exclusive benefits at a number of local hot spots, including Sophia’s, Kost, Akira Back, Ultra, Amal, SARA, and 360 The Restaurant at CN Tower, among others, plus a variety of local activities and hotels.

Learn more about Select or apply for membership.