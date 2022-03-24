Bestselling author Scott Delaney talks about ‘The Shaft’ book

Scott Delaney. Photo Courtesy of Scott Delaney

Bestselling author Scott Delaney chatted with Digital Journal’s Markos Papadatos about his book “The Shaft.”

It is December 2017 and a sweeping religious movement is gaining traction in the United States. As spiritual leaders diligently work to spread the Word of God to the people, liberal factions in the world of pharmaceutical and scientific development create a secret society with a dark mission: to thwart the group’s conservative impact on what society considers to be morally acceptable. As a string of church-related murders plague the nation, the FBI and local authorities race to locate the assassin responsible.

When the members of the secret society realize that the murders are not stopping or slowing the threat, they resort to kidnapping. One of their abductees is Andrew Morrison, a key leader of “The Call” ministry. After he manages to escape from his captors in Texas, he must identify and locate his family as well as the killer of many of his friends that were fellow leaders in this ministry. But as angelic hosts enter the scene to protect and intervene, now only time will tell who will win this compelling battle of good versus evil as a church movement attempts to make a meaningful impact on the world.

In this riveting supernatural thriller, a chilling murder spree places a church leader in the crosshairs of a killer determined to stop a religious movement.

Biography

Scott B. Delaney is Unichem Pharmaceuticals (USA), Inc.’s President and Chief Executive Officer – North America. Scott is an accomplished Christian leader with over 28 years of experience in brand and pharmaceutical management. Since 2009, he has made over twenty-five trips to India and has developed a love and respect for the country and its people. A trained pianist and vocalist, Delaney has also served as a worship leader in many churches across Texas and Pennsylvania and currently sings with the Buck’s County Choral Society.

When he is not writing or working in pharmaceuticals, you might find him on the golf course or in the kitchen cooking.

‘The Shaft’ is a phenomenal read, one that has really resonated with readers and reviewers alike. Every book, has a story about its creation, what’s the story behind ‘The Shaft’?

I have always enjoyed fast-paced, realistic, suspenseful stories. As the President and CEO of a large pharmaceutical company, I am often confronted with sensitive pricing, research and development questions, many of which dance around the lines of what is morally responsible versus what is potentially lucrative but irresponsible. The Shaft shines a light on many of these questions of greed and morality in the pharmaceutical arena while questioning our belief in angels and demons; whether they actually exist, and if so, how they work within the context of our world. I wanted to create an edge-of-your-seat thriller that delivers a powerful and positive message where good overcomes evil.

A great story is all about the setting, the descriptiveness, and the raw energy that captivates, all coming together to have the reader turning the pages effortlessly. ‘The Shaft’ includes all of them, what is one of the keys that you find is critical when getting into the writing zone.

During the storyboarding phase of the process, I try to create a ridiculously detailed outline that helps to remind me to focus on these key elements of storytelling. I provide vivid descriptions of the locations that I will be writing about and do the same for all of my characters. What makes them who they are? Do they have any unique personality traits or characteristics? How would they react in certain situations? With respect to the setting, I write about places that I know well, and typically places that I truly have a connection with in real life. In the margins of my outline, I write notes to myself about places I want to include, plant life in the area, great places to eat, key landmarks that should be included, etc…

Writing what you know, with believable and appropriately descriptive language helps the reader to feel that they are physically there while reading the story. I love the term “raw energy.” As a writer, I try to keep the pace in mind throughout the process, and work very carefully to make sure that the story flows well while ramping up the energy at the right moments. Finding that raw energy is a huge key to reader engagement.

Your book is loaded with compelling characters, which keep readers thoroughly engaged from beginning to end. I know this is a hard question but I have to ask it anyway – which one is your favorite and why?

Wow. This is a tough one. As a writer, you are uniquely tied to all of your characters, or at least you should be, in my opinion. For my first book, ‘The Shaft, A Supernatural Thriller’, I think my favorite character to write was Nicolai. The sheer evil without any reservation was a great challenge and an exciting opportunity to create a despicable character that all readers will despise and wish dead. For book two, ‘The Tiger’s Eye, Angels in Mumbai’, it would have to be Harold Jaworski (Haywood). This character is an amalgamation of many hilarious and unpredictable friends that have fortunately crossed my path in life. Even now, I find myself laughing out loud when I read some of the sections that feature Haywood’s antics.

Writing a book can be an intense process. Did you learn anything new about yourself while writing ‘The Shaft’?

I learned that I really feel called to speak to the younger generations. The spiritual warfare aspects of ‘The Shaft’ are designed to challenge readers regarding their faith in God and their belief in angels and demons. For young people that are in this questioning process, I wanted to provide a springboard for these questions. Only God can give the answers.

‘The Shaft’ has been a hit with readers. Do you have a new book in the works you can tell us about?

The second book in the ‘Global Calling Series’ is ‘The Tiger’s Eye, Angels in Mumbai’. It has also seen some amazing critical success and has continued to generate amazing interest in this unique genre. ‘The Tiger’s Eye’ takes the reader to the amazing and mysterious country of India, and highlights the persecution of

Christians and other Religions across the globe. I am currently in the process of writing the final installment in this exciting series and hope to have it launch in early 2023. The last book will be set in Australia, New Zealand and back in America for the finale.

What’s your favorite drink that you like to toast with after finishing up a new book?

When I finish a book, I typically make a toast with a ‘Cessna’ cocktail, my bourbon forward interpretation of a ‘Paper Plane’.

Recipe: (In a shaker of ice, add the following ingredients. Serve with a freshly cut lemon peel as a garnish.)

· 1 part Four Roses or Buffalo Trace Small Batch Bourbon

· ¾ part fresh squeezed lemon juice

· ¾ part Amaro

· ¾ part Aperol

His book “The Shaft” is available on Amazon.