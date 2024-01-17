Savvy consumer: Assessing illegitimate online stores

A man shopping online. Image by © Tim Sandle

Online shopping is a straightforward means to purchase things online, without leaving your home. A seemingly endless array of products and brands are available.

It is important, in terms of online safety, to think beyond the best deals and discounts while shopping online. Besides considering product quality, timely delivery, and comprehensive warranties, consumers should also think about their private data.

Aktug Dogan, an online shopping expert at Refermate, tells Digital Journal about some important tips for protecting private data from cybercriminals and other malicious parties.

Shop Only From a Secure Connection

Think about where you access data from, says Dogan, noting: “When shopping online, it’s important to ensure a secure connection before making any orders. It’s advisable to use a proxy server for added online safety. By using a proxy, your data is protected from threats like phishing attacks, as it is routed through the proxy server, keeping your personal information secure.”

Dogan further advises with: “Another useful tip is to use antivirus software to protect your computer and other devices from intrusive ads, malware, viruses, and ransomware. This will protect your passwords, financial information, and other data from theft. Avoid making purchases or even browsing while on public networks — your browsing activity, passwords, and financial information may be compromised. These networks are highly vulnerable to hackers and cybercriminals.”

Know The Merchant

Check the website, says Dogan, recommending: “Another crucial tip for online shopping is to know the merchant you’re buying from. If you know them, you can be sure to have a safe and reliable shopping experience in their store. Moreover, if you know about the positive experiences of other customers with the store in question, you don’t have to worry much about its product quality.”

Dogan further advises: “If the merchant is unknown to you, do your due diligence. Read reviews from reliable sites and learn about other customers’ experiences. If there are no reviews for the store or it lacks positive feedback, it’s best to look elsewhere.”

Avoid Stores That Ask for Too Much Information

Assessing store authenticity is also necessary. Dogan says: “It is common for online stores to ask you to share personal details like your shipping address, email address, contact number, and preferred payment method. But if they ask for other data that is not necessary for placing an order, take a minute to reconsider.”

Dogan also cautions: “Never share highly personal and sensitive data like your driving licence number or bank account information. Even if some sites ask you about your hobbies and interests, these questions are optional and marketing-related, so you can opt not to answer them.”

Use Secure Payment Methods

Dogan also recommends: “Once you’ve added your products to your shopping cart and proceeded to check out, you will see various payment options. These include credit and debit cards, online wallets, cash-on-delivery (COD), and pay-on-delivery (POD). If you don’t wish to pay for your products in advance, choose the COD or POD option.”

Dogan also puts forward: “Avoid using debit cards or checks as they are lacking in security measures in case you face an issue. These payment options make it easy for cybercriminals to compromise your data and take money from your bank account.”

Check Your Accounts Regularly

Dogan also thinks it is advisable to: “Regularly check your bank, checking account, and credit card statements to keep track of your online transactions. This is particularly crucial during the holiday season when you may shop online more often.”

He adds: “Check if there are any fraudulent transactions that you did not authorize. If you find a suspicious financial activity, take action immediately by calling your bank or credit card company and informing them about the issue. Settle your credit card bill only if all charges are legitimate. Activate email and SMS notifications from your bank and credit card company for all of your transactions.”