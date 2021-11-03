Sam Burton Jordan’s ‘Red Bear Winery’ grows in anticipation ahead of launch

Photo: Courtesy Sam Jordan

“The idea of waiting for something makes it more exciting,” famed artist Andy Warhol once said. As the exact launch date for entrepreneur Samuel ‘Sam’ Burton Jordan’s Red Bear Winery remains all-together hush-hush, with only an ‘end of 2021’ mysterious target revealed, anticipation continues to build across the United States and internationally for the official debut of the full-bodied red.

As the proverbial architect behind Red Bear Winery, the entrepreneurially-minded Jordan wanted to source the best of the best grapes for his latest venture, knowing exactly where to turn: his own family’s vineyard. Boasting years of experience sourcing their own high-quality, Sonoma County-grown grapes to other wineries, Jordan decided to finally utilize the familial expertise into their own 2018 bottled cabernet sauvignon, bringing both generations of knowledge and personal passion into the project.

Created with luxury in mind, Red Bear Winery’s cabernet sauvignon is set to elevate and upgrade the simplest of occasions into extraordinary memories with its full-bodied taste. As high-end red wines are in majorly high demand — with the market growing by 234 percent in 2020 alone — Jordan’s own impact on the industry is sure to be a welcome addition, as buzz about Red Bear Winery continues to spread by word of mouth.

While the wait is seemingly almost over, Red Bear Winery’s teasingly secretive launch date has left wine connoisseurs everywhere waiting with bated breath to try Jordan’s promising new beverage.

