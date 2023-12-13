Ryan Breslow partners with media powerhouse Omri Hurwitz for modern PR efforts

Image courtesy of Ryan Breslow and Omri Hurwitz

Leading tech entrepreneur Ryan Breslow is teaming up with media powerhouse Omri Hurwitz to revolutionise the PR efforts for his latest venture, Love.com. The strategic partnership with Omri Hurwitz Media aims to amplify Love.com’s profile in the health and wellness industry through innovative and modern PR strategies.

Ryan Breslow, known for founding the payment startup Bolt after dropping out of Stanford in 2014, has recently launched Love.com, an early-stage wellness startup that redefines the wellness market. The platform meticulously curates products from around the world – from supplements, and herbal products, to food & beverage, employing a comprehensive vetting process that includes consumer feedback, scientific advisory reviews, and a proprietary Love Score ensuring safety and quality.

Love.com is dedicated to fostering a healthier, more sustainable world. As a clean and green marketplace, they focus on organic products to support healthier lifestyles and planetary well-being. Their diverse product range promotes physical and mental wellness, aligning with their commitment to environmental responsibility and reduced carbon footprint. Emphasising community, Love.com partners with small eco-friendly businesses, enhancing accessibility to organic products for all consumers. Beyond business, they give back through the Love Foundation, donating 20% of profits from every sale to support impactful environmental and community causes.

Complementing Love.com’s vision, Omri Hurwitz Media is a creative and innovative media agency specialising in Media Coverage and Public Relations. Renowned for their work with some of Israel’s leading startups and tech companies, Omri Hurwitz Media excels in securing media features, orchestrating influencer engagements, and strategically positioning brands in leading publications. Their approach prioritises both brand awareness and demand generation, with a strong emphasis on achieving measurable business KPIs.

This collaboration between Ryan Breslow and Omri Hurwitz marks a synergy of entrepreneurial vision and media expertise. Together, they aim to leverage modern PR techniques to propel Love.com to new heights within the competitive health and wellness sector.

“We are thrilled to announce our collaboration with visionary Ryan Breslow in amplifying Love.com’s PR and media efforts,” says Omri Hurwitz, Founder and CEO of Omri Hurwitz Media. “Today, we embark on a journey to not only promote a brand but to revolutionise how we perceive and prioritise well-being. It’s a shared commitment to setting new benchmarks in the health and wellness sector, blending innovation, quality, and media prowess for a truly transformative impact.”

Ryan Breslow states, “Love.com is the answer to the biggest trend right now in shopping: consumer demand for high quality, natural, and sustainable products with the same convenience and low prices as Amazon. Our partnership with Omri Hurwitz will help us deliver and amplify that message.”