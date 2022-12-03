Roz Weston talks about his memoir ‘A Little Bit Broken’

Roz Weston. Photo Credit: Katherine Holland

Former ET Canada correspondent and author Roz Weston chatted about his brand new memoir “A Little Bit Broken,” which inspired his proposal.

What inspired you to write “A Little Bit Broken”?

I knew the book was going to end with a proposal to my girlfriend. We’ve been together for 17 years and have a 12-year-old daughter together. I also knew that I was going to keep it a secret from everyone, including my agent, editor, publicist, and publisher. I snuck it in when I submitted the final draft.

The first line I wrote for the book was “When you choose the person to spend the rest of your life with you’re also choosing the person who will tell your stories when you’re gone, and if you’re lucky, you’ll find someone who only sees the best in you.” I knew that was the anchor of the proposal.

Then I went back and started at the beginning. I lost my father when I was young and too young to deal with it the way I should have. I’m his storyteller, and I wanted to make sure there was a permanent record of him when I’m gone. But ultimately I wrote this because I thought it might help. I hoped it would.

Grief, trauma, addiction, self-sabotage, body issues, self-harm, failing, therapy, and failing at therapy. It’s a tough read with a happy ending. I released the proposal video before the book was published. Yes, I spoiled my own book. I wanted people to go into it with optimism. With hope.

Was it a cathartic/therapeutic process writing this book for you?

It really was, yeah. My (now) fiancé didn’t know most of what was in the book. I’d finish a chapter and put my computer on her lap to read it. She’d ask me questions, then we’d laugh or cry together. But it certainly brought us closer. This was also a way for me to reconnect with my dad. Who I still miss every day.

How does it feel to be an author and broadcaster in the digital age? (Now with streaming, social media, and technology being so prevalent)

It’s really incredible. My DMs are a beautiful place. So many people have shared stories of grief and regret. We’re all out here just doing the best we can, and I’ve connected to so many people that I’ve never met in ways that I never dreamed of.

What is your advice for young and aspiring writers?

Start at the end first. I always start stories at the end. I’ll never tease, let you down or leave you hanging. I start at the end because that’s usually the hardest part to write. I start at the end and then tell you how I got there. That’s always the most interesting part.

What do your plans for the future include?

I’m now planning a wedding! I’m looking very much forward to being a Groomzilla.

What does the word success mean to you? (My favorite question)

Success is subjective. I’ve never been too concerned with clicks, money, or reviews. When I first released the book I felt bad when people told me I made them cry. I would advise people NOT to bring the book on vacation, I felt bad for making people cry on a beach. Now I lean into it. People love to connect, feel something, and cry.

Now when someone tells me they just picked up the book I tell them I’ll destroy them. Break them down. Ruin their makeup. With this book, I always recommend the same three things – wine, tissue, and time to recover.

What would you like to tell our readers about your new book “A Little Bit Broken”?

We are not our mistakes. We are not our past, our scars, or our secrets. We are not our guilt.

To learn more about Roz Weston and his new book, visit his official website.