Royal Caribbean delays sailing of cruise ship after 8 crew members test positive for COVID-19

The Odyssey of the Seas on February 27, 2021. Image - Oldih CC SA 4.0

Royal Caribbean International is delaying the inaugural sailing of its Odyssey of the Seas cruise ship after eight crew members tested positive for Covid-19, officials said Tuesday.

CBS News is reporting that in a statement on his official Facebook page late Tuesday, President & CEO of Royal Caribbean Michael Bayley said the situation was “two steps forward and one step back.”

The statement, in part, reads: “During routine testing, eight crew members received a positive test result for Covid-19. All 1,400 crew onboard Odyssey of the Seas were vaccinated on June 4th and will be considered fully vaccinated on June 18.”

Of the eight crew members who tested positive, six were asymptomatic and two exhibited mild symptoms. All who tested positive, as well as hundreds of other crew members, are in quarantine.

“While disappointing, this is the right decision for the health and well-being of our crew and guests,” Bayley added.

Today’s announcement comes less than a week after two passengers tested positive for Covid-19 on the Celebrity Millennium on June 11, another subsidiary owned by the Royal Caribbean Group.

Celebrity Millennium was the first cruise ship to sail out of North America since the coronavirus pandemic began in 2020.

In a news release at that time, Celebrity Millennium said: Today two guests sharing a stateroom onboard Celebrity Millennium tested positive for Covid-19 while conducting the required end of cruise testing. The individuals are asymptomatic and currently in isolation and being monitored by our medical team.”

The cruise line requires that all adult guests show proof of vaccination and a negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours before sailing, in this case, from St. Maarten.

Even though Republican governors in Florida and Texas are refusing to let companies require passengers to prove they’ve been vaccinated, contrary to recommendations from the CDC, Royal Caribbean has set up guidelines for passengers departing from other states.

And for those wondering about positive tests on passengers and crew members who have been vaccinated, the CDC says receiving any of the authorized COVID-19 vaccines would not cause you to test positive on viral tests – used to see if you have a current infection. However, people who receive the vaccine may test positive on antibody tests.