Roman Royale’s ‘tacos af’ Brings the Heat to DTLA

Roman Royale has brought his own delicious take on the Mexican dish to Downtown Los Angeles with his new restaurant ‘tacos af’. Photo courtesy Roman Royale / Thomas Herd

Pizza in New York. Hot Dogs in Chicago. Cheesesteaks in Philly. Every area in the United States has its own crowd-pleasing quintessential easy bite, and in SoCal, it’s the taco. Now, entrepreneur Roman Royale has brought his own delicious take on the Mexican dish to Downtown Los Angeles with his new restaurant ‘tacos af’, crafting authentic and mouthwatering dishes sure to satisfy any foodie.

The new spot features tantalizing made-from-scratch guacamole and a homemade jalapeño salsa verde, adding an extra kick of flavor to taco af’s already succulent and deeply marinated protein options. Outside of the premium meats in its tacos and burritos, the restaurant will likewise offer vegan and gluten-free options on its menu, catering to L.A.’s conscientious crowd. Committed to excellence, tacos af creates its fresh tortillas with a blend of blue, red and white masa, giving yet another injection of brightness to its colorful bites.

The location is as much of a visual experience as the food, having a bold green neon sign emblazoned with “tacos af” lit outside, and a wall of Jarritos sodas, an absolute must to accompany any taco, stacked in a thoughtful arrangement akin to the Mexican sarape.

As the brainchild of Royale, Brandon Thompson and Emilio Sanchez, tacos af is already looking to the future as its founders’ expansion plans will soon bring the tasty tacos and burritos to other neighborhoods in the L.A. area.

With its tasty, authentic take on Mexican food, all set at an affordable price point, tacos af is sure to be a smash hit across the SoCal scene, especially if the widespread success of Royale’s previous ventures is any indication.

Tacos af has opened officially to the public in Downtown Los Angeles’ Garment District, with operating hours from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Make sure to follow tacos af on Instagram for a deeper look into its tempting bites, and visit the new location at 312 W. 7th St. to satisfy your craving in person.