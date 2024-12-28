Roar: Is Lion’s mane a new superfood?

Hericium erinaceus (commonly known as lion's mane). Image: Alison Northup, CC 3.0

Superfoods come and go. The latest is the mushroom Lion’s mane (Hericium erinaceus), which may have benefits for the immune system as well as reducing inflammation and improving sleep. This is according to the food producer Urban Farm.

Lion’s Mane plus Shiitake mushrooms have health benefits, according to mushroom expert Elliot Webb (author of Growing Mushrooms at Home: The Complete Guide to Knowing, Growing and Loving Fungi).

Lion’s Mane: A Brain-Boosting Fungi?

“Lion’s Mane mushrooms (Hericium erinaceus) are showing incredible promise for their potential to support mental health and cognitive function,” Webb has told Digital Journal. “They may encourage the growth of beneficial gut bacteria, which could strengthen the immune system while also positively impacting brain health.”

Webb highlights studies suggesting that lion’s mane could help with anxiety and mood: “In research involving participants with mild mental health complaints, those who consumed Lion’s Mane extract reported lower levels of anxiety and irritation compared to those who didn’t. This suggests lion’s mane may have calming properties, although more studies are needed to confirm this.”

Native to North America and Eurasia, the mushrooms are common during late summer and autumn on hardwoods.

For older adults, Lion’s Mane could be particularly beneficial. Here Webb explains: “There’s evidence that Lion’s Mane may help with cognitive decline. In one study, older participants with mild cognitive impairment who consumed Lion’s Mane over 16 weeks showed improved scores in cognitive function tests compared to those on a placebo.”

Shiitake mushrooms may also be of benefit, indicates Webb: “Shiitake mushrooms contain beta-glucans, a type of dietary fibre that could support immune health and help reduce inflammation,” Webb says. “Their natural compounds may also help lower cholesterol and blood pressure, offering potential cardiovascular benefits.”

Webb adds: “Shiitake mushrooms could help protect against chronic diseases associated with inflammation. They’re not just a culinary favourite but also a valuable addition to a balanced diet.”

H. erinaceus contains diverse phytochemicals, including polysaccharides, such as β-glucan, as well as hericenones and erinacines.

Both Lion’s Mane and Shiitake mushrooms may provide antioxidant benefits. Webb finds: “These mushrooms contain compounds that could protect cells from oxidative stress and reduce inflammation,” Webb explains. “This makes them a potential ally in maintaining overall health.”

Proceed with Caution

While the potential of these mushrooms is exciting, Webb advises caution: “Always consult with your doctor before introducing medicinal mushrooms to your diet, particularly if you have existing health conditions or take medication. It’s essential to ensure they’re suitable for you.”

Digital Journal note: Many alternative medical practices are pseudoscientific, with the majority of treatments having no robust evidence of effectiveness or logical mechanism of action. The reader is advised to always seek professional medical advice.