Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Life

Roar: Is Lion’s mane a new superfood?

As mushrooms go, Lion’s Mane could be particularly beneficial.
Avatar photo

Published

Hericium erinaceus (commonly known as lion's mane). Image: Alison Northup, CC 3.0
Hericium erinaceus (commonly known as lion's mane). Image: Alison Northup, CC 3.0

Superfoods come and go. The latest is the mushroom Lion’s mane (Hericium erinaceus), which may have benefits for the immune system as well as reducing inflammation and improving sleep. This is according to the food producer Urban Farm.

Lion’s Mane plus Shiitake mushrooms have health benefits, according to mushroom expert Elliot Webb (author of Growing Mushrooms at Home: The Complete Guide to Knowing, Growing and Loving Fungi).

Lion’s Mane: A Brain-Boosting Fungi?

Lion’s Mane mushrooms (Hericium erinaceus) are showing incredible promise for their potential to support mental health and cognitive function,” Webb has told Digital Journal. “They may encourage the growth of beneficial gut bacteria, which could strengthen the immune system while also positively impacting brain health.”

Webb highlights studies suggesting that lion’s mane could help with anxiety and mood: “In research involving participants with mild mental health complaints, those who consumed Lion’s Mane extract reported lower levels of anxiety and irritation compared to those who didn’t. This suggests lion’s mane may have calming properties, although more studies are needed to confirm this.”

Native to North America and Eurasia, the mushrooms are common during late summer and autumn on hardwoods.

For older adults, Lion’s Mane could be particularly beneficial. Here Webb explains: “There’s evidence that Lion’s Mane may help with cognitive decline. In one study, older participants with mild cognitive impairment who consumed Lion’s Mane over 16 weeks showed improved scores in cognitive function tests compared to those on a placebo.”

Shiitake mushrooms may also be of benefit, indicates Webb: “Shiitake mushrooms contain beta-glucans, a type of dietary fibre that could support immune health and help reduce inflammation,” Webb says. “Their natural compounds may also help lower cholesterol and blood pressure, offering potential cardiovascular benefits.”

Webb adds: “Shiitake mushrooms could help protect against chronic diseases associated with inflammation. They’re not just a culinary favourite but also a valuable addition to a balanced diet.”

H. erinaceus contains diverse phytochemicals, including polysaccharides, such as β-glucan, as well as hericenones and erinacines.

Both Lion’s Mane and Shiitake mushrooms may provide antioxidant benefits. Webb finds: “These mushrooms contain compounds that could protect cells from oxidative stress and reduce inflammation,” Webb explains. “This makes them a potential ally in maintaining overall health.”

Proceed with Caution

While the potential of these mushrooms is exciting, Webb advises caution: “Always consult with your doctor before introducing medicinal mushrooms to your diet, particularly if you have existing health conditions or take medication. It’s essential to ensure they’re suitable for you.”

Digital Journal note: Many alternative medical practices are pseudoscientific, with the majority of treatments having no robust evidence of effectiveness or logical mechanism of action. The reader is advised to always seek professional medical advice.

In this article:Food, Lion's mane, mushrooms, Nutrition, vitamins
Avatar photo
Written By

Dr. Tim Sandle is Digital Journal's Editor-at-Large for science news. Tim specializes in science, technology, environmental, business, and health journalism. He is additionally a practising microbiologist; and an author. He is also interested in history, politics and current affairs.

You may also like:

The dollar weakened after the release of US inflation data and the Federal Reserve's forecast for interest rates The dollar weakened after the release of US inflation data and the Federal Reserve's forecast for interest rates

Business

Op-Ed: What’s wrong with private debt, apart from the headlines? 

Dumb is as dumb does. The big money is on dumber than ever.

10 hours ago

Life

Carbon footprint: Putting a ‘steak’ into the heart of the UK’s favourite meals

All foods have different greenhouse gas emissions, for example a kilo of beef emits 60 kilograms of CO2-equivalent emissions, while peas emit just 1...

24 hours ago
Telegram is hugely popular in former Soviet countries Telegram is hugely popular in former Soviet countries

Business

2025 predictions: How creators will beat the algorithm

The rise of influencer marketing has changed the game for affiliates, but 2025 will see a shift towards micro and niche influencers.

24 hours ago
Trump was fiercely opposed to TikTok during his 2017-21 first term, but has since changed his tune Trump was fiercely opposed to TikTok during his 2017-21 first term, but has since changed his tune

Social Media

Trump asks US Supreme Court to pause law threatening TikTok ban

US President-elect Donald Trump filed a brief Friday urging the Supreme Court to pause a law that would ban TikTok.

23 hours ago