Risk factors for Alzheimer’s disease you should be aware of

For a lot of people, the idea that all your memories can just disappear on you like a light suddenly switched off is the most terrifying thing to ponder. For some, it’s only a thing you see in movies. But a number of families will tell you: the fear around Alzheimer’s is very much real. There’s so much research about it, but the more we know, the more questions arise. How does it start? What activities contribute to it? How can we stop it in its tracks? The first step to conquering the fear around this disease is by gaining familiarity. By understanding the contributing factors to Alzheimer’s you can better set a game plan to prevent it.

Alzheimer’s disease is a kind of dementia that is mostly recognizable as the steady fade in memory, a slow crumble of thinking abilities, and shifts in personality. Some common signs and symptoms include memory loss that gets worse over time, mood swings that happen often, trouble solving puzzles, confusion about place or time, and difficulty with everyday tasks. Identifying Alzheimer’s can be a bit tricky because the two types have varying starting times. Early-onset Alzheimer’s usually kicks in at a younger age and folks show symptoms in their 30s, 40s, or 50s. This is much rarer than late-onset Alzheimer’s, which hits one in every ten Americans over the age of 65.

But is Alzheimer’s genetic? Alzheimer’s is still proving to be a wild jigsaw puzzle even for the best doctors and scientists. Still, even with all the complexity, there’s hope.

Researchers have uncovered fascinating insights into the complexities of Alzheimer’s disease. While genetics play a role in determining the condition, they are not the only factors that influence it. There are other factors. For example, one gene of particular significance is APOE, and the possession of a specific variant, ε4, may serve as a potential indicator for the late-onset form of the disease. The prevalence of this variant differs across different regions of the world, indicating geographical variations in its occurrence. African Americans have it a little more often than people of European descent, while Asian folks are less likely to have it.

Early-onset Alzheimer’s disease follows a more traceable pattern in families. It can be passed down from parent to child. If a child’s parent has it, there’s a 50-50 chance the child will get it too. But lifestyle changes can affect your chances of not getting the disease even if it’s in your genes. Exercise has been shown to seriously cut down one’s risk of Alzheimer’s, and other stuff like diet and brain or heart workouts have also been poked and prodded in relation to the disease. All these factors can be swayed by whether the person has the ε4 variant in the APOE gene, but the gene doesn’t seal the deal either way.

The ε4 variant in the APOE gene can exist in various amounts in each person. If a person has just one copy of the ε4 variant allele, their risk of Alzheimer’s triples. Having two copies of the ε4 variant allele cranks the risk up by eight times, and having three copies boosts the risk a whopping twelve times. However, some folks who get Alzheimer’s don’t have the variant at all, and some with two or three copies never develop the disease. Having family members who have come down with Alzheimer’s can also be a risk factor but not a sure thing. The research on Alzheimer’s is ongoing, as scientists continue to hunt for a better way to track this tricky disease.

Alzheimer’s disease is a tough nut to crack, especially because there are so many mysteries surrounding it. But at the end of the day, leading a wholesome lifestyle is the best way to fend off Alzheimer’s and other ailments.