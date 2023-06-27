Rising above: Dr. Maria Rodriguez’s powerful strategies for overcoming racial and gender discrimination as an immigrant

Photo courtesy Dr. Maria Rodriguez

The United States has long been a symbol of hope for countless individuals worldwide. Yet, as millions leave their homelands to pursue the American dream, their journey becomes more than a geographic move. It evolves into an intricate dance of identity, ambition, and survival against a backdrop of biases and stereotypes.

Despite the strides the American society made toward equality and acceptance, many newcomers are forced to bear the brunt of prejudice as racial slights sneak into everyday interactions.

Gender biases creep their way into boardrooms and job interviews. Stereotypes lurk in the background, forming clouds of misunderstanding that isolate and alienate immigrant families. For those starting fresh in a new country, navigating these challenges can become an uphill battle.

As a woman with a Latin American background, Dr. Maria Rodriguez, a New Jersey-based mental health professional with over two decades of experience in psychology and counseling, has faced racial and gender discrimination in her private life and professional pursuits.

Her journey of coming to the United States and navigating the numerous hardships that came her way has inspired Dr. Rodriguez to stand together with immigrant children and families and help them transition into American society more smoothly.

During her childhood, Dr. Rodriguez was one of countless children who experienced embarrassment due to not knowing the language or mispronouncing some words. She cites instances where she was made fun of because of her accent but emphasizes that she is no exception.

“The challenges immigrants face after coming to a new country are incredibly overwhelming. Particularly, the linguistic barrier is tough because not speaking the language pulls in a whole other set of problems that span from the inability to secure a job to not being able to access basic healthcare services.”

Dr. Rodriguez also highlights that discrimination within the professional environment is just as present as in the education system. She candidly speaks up about her experiences as a woman of color in the business sector, hoping to bring more attention to the burning issue.

“Many claim that we live in a modern America where everyone is equal. While it may seem that way on the surface, the reality is much different, especially for women. The truth is, when men present something, they’re simply heard. I have to go above and beyond to be noticed. I have to attend dinners and be entertaining and engaging just to possibly get people’s business, and it’s so frustrating.”

Instead of allowing discrimination to bring her down, Dr. Rodriguez has used her experiences to fuel her career and commitment to helping the community. She hopes to foster a broader understanding and empathy for the immigrant community by sharing her life story and expert advice.

Speaking about how individuals can tackle day-to-day problems with gender or racial bias, Dr. Rodriguez says resilience and perseverance are crucial. First and foremost, she encourages people to arm themselves with knowledge regarding the laws and regulations that protect against discriminatory practices. “Some websites, like the EEOC or the Office of Civil Rights, have a lot of useful information.”

If discrimination escalates, Dr. Rodriguez advises people to seek advice from legal professionals. “There are many pro bono legal service providers willing to lend a helping hand to immigrants and victims of discrimination.”

She also suggests that succeeding in various fields allows immigrants to challenge stereotypes and biases. “Positive representation in diverse areas, from the arts and business to politics, can shift societal perceptions.”

While adapting to a new environment is essential, Dr. Rodriguez believes maintaining one’s cultural identity can provide strength and self-confidence. But, the value of upholding traditions extends beyond personal empowerment. “By positively embracing and sharing one’s culture, you can create greater understanding and acceptance among communities, ultimately working towards a more inclusive society.”

Dr. Rodriguez recognizes discrimination’s severe mental toll on its victims. She asks people to seek mental health support, especially from professionals who genuinely understand the unique nature of immigrants’ struggles. Her desire to help immigrant families resulted in the Care Counseling Center, where she provides essential mental health, Immigration, and Social services.

Believing in the power of community above all else, Dr. Rodriguez emphasizes the importance of acting as a nation toward the betterment of all. “If we want to eradicate prejudice, we must act as a society rather than on an individual level. I want to lead by example and show what a positive impact we can leave behind if we stand together.”