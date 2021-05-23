Review: Wunderkeks has delicious cookies, partners with Imagine Dragons’ LoveLoud Foundation

Wunderkeks Cookies. Photo by Noah Fecks

Wunderkeks has delicious cookies, and it recently partnered with Imagine Dragons’ LoveLoud Foundation. Digital Journal has the scoop.

Wunderkeks is an LGBTQ-owned online cookie bakery by co-founders Hans and Luis that is based in Austin, Texas.

Recently, this journalist and food critic tried samples of three Wunderkeks cookies (the “Best Chocolate Chip Cookie Ever,” the “Everything Cookie,” and the “Inside Out Chocolate Chip Cookie”), and they were all scrumptious and quite remarkable; moreover, the design of the cookie box is artistic and creative.

Particularly impressive is the fact that there are no shortcuts, no premixes, and no preservatives; furthermore, they are made in a kitchen as opposed to a factory.

The Wunderkeks “Best Chocolate Chip Cookie Ever” cookie, in particular, is this journalist’s favorite and it truly lives up to its name. Their cookies are worth checking out, and this bakery earns two giant thumbs up.

As Digital Journal previously reported, the Wunderkeks bakery partnered with the LoveLoud Foundation, which was founded by Dan Reynolds of Imagine Dragons.

Dan Reynolds of Imagine Dragons. Photo Courtesy of LoveLoud

Their aim is to spark a conversation about what it means to love and support the LGBTQ community. In the month of June, which coincides with Pride, they plan on raising $30,000 for LoveLoud’s charities through their cookie sales. The goal is to raise an understanding and awareness of the LGBTQ community.

The LoveLoud Foundation is a catalyst to bring communities and families together to help ignite the vital conversation about what it means to unconditionally love our LGBTQ youth. It all begins with talking about, sharing, and showing the realities of what LGBTQ teens face daily.

For more information on the Wunderkeks bakery, check out their official homepage, and follow them on Twitter and Instagram.

To learn more about Imagine Dragons, check out their official website.