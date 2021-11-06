Connect with us

Life

Review: Toffee Chocolate Chip is an incredible Wunderkeks cookie

The Toffee Chocolate Chip is an incredible Wunderkeks cookie. Digital Journal has the scoop.

Published

Toffee Chocolate Chip Wunderkeks Cookie
Toffee Chocolate Chip Wunderkeks Cookie. Photo Courtesy of Wunderkeks
Toffee Chocolate Chip Wunderkeks Cookie. Photo Courtesy of Wunderkeks

Wunderkeks is an LGBTQ-owned online cookie bakery by co-founders Hans and Luis that is based in Austin, Texas. Their cookies are neatly made in a kitchen as opposed to a factory, and it makes all the difference in the world.

Their Toffee chocolate chip cookie is comprised of gooey salted caramel, rich chocolate, as well as toasted walnuts. Simply put, it is too good to be true, and a must for all fans of chocolate and caramel. Wunderkeks never disappoints with their cookies. The Toffee Chocolate Chip Cookie garners an A rating.

This past summer, the Wunderkeks bakery partnered with the LoveLoud Foundation, which was founded by Dan Reynolds, the lead singer of the Grammy award-winning rock group Imagine Dragons.

To learn more about the Wunderkeks bakery, check out their official website, and follow them on Twitter and Instagram.

Read More: Digital Journal recently reviewed the Wunderkeks Red Velvet White Chocolate cookie.

In this article:Austin, chocolate chip, Cookie, Lgbtq, texas, toffee, wunderkeks
Written By

Markos Papadatos is Digital Journal's Editor-at-Large for Music News. Papadatos is a Greek-American journalist and educator that has authored over 16,000 original articles over the past 15 years. He has interviewed some of the biggest names in music, entertainment, lifestyle, magic, and sports. He is a five-time consecutive "Best of Long Island" winner, and in the past two years, he was honored as the "Best Long Island Personality" in Arts & Entertainment, an honor that has gone to Billy Joel six times.

