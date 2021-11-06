Review: Toffee Chocolate Chip is an incredible Wunderkeks cookie

Toffee Chocolate Chip Wunderkeks Cookie. Photo Courtesy of Wunderkeks

The Toffee Chocolate Chip is an incredible Wunderkeks cookie. Digital Journal has the scoop.

Wunderkeks is an LGBTQ-owned online cookie bakery by co-founders Hans and Luis that is based in Austin, Texas. Their cookies are neatly made in a kitchen as opposed to a factory, and it makes all the difference in the world.

Their Toffee chocolate chip cookie is comprised of gooey salted caramel, rich chocolate, as well as toasted walnuts. Simply put, it is too good to be true, and a must for all fans of chocolate and caramel. Wunderkeks never disappoints with their cookies. The Toffee Chocolate Chip Cookie garners an A rating.

This past summer, the Wunderkeks bakery partnered with the LoveLoud Foundation, which was founded by Dan Reynolds, the lead singer of the Grammy award-winning rock group Imagine Dragons.

To learn more about the Wunderkeks bakery, check out their official website, and follow them on Twitter and Instagram.

