Review: Tiki Joe’s at Captree Boat Basin is a hidden gem on Long Island

Grilled Atlantic Salmon at Tiki Joe's at Captree Boat Basin.

Tiki Joe’s at Captree Boat Basin is an excellent waterfront eatery on Long Island, that is certainly worth checking out. Digital Journal’s Markos Papadatos has the scoop.

Fried Calamari. Photo Credit: Markos Papadatos

It has a warm and liberating vibe, which is ideal for the entire family. Once’s culinary journey begins with appetizers at Tiki Joe’s. Two solid choices would be the fried calamari (which comes with marinara or tossed in sweet Thai Chili sauce), as well as the Mussels with white wine lemon garlic butter sauce.

Mussels at Tiki Joe’s at Captree Boat Basin. Photo Credit: Markos Papadatos

Tiki Joe’s is well-known for its trademark sandwiches, which are served with sea salt french fries. One in particular that stood out was the “Rustic Sandwich,” which consists of grilled chicken, roasted red peppers, fresh mozzarella, green leaf lettuce, pesto aioli, and rustic bread.

Rustic Sandwich. Photo Credit: Markos Papadatos

Their most popular menu item is the “Tiki Joe’s Burger,” which is also available with the plant-based Impossible Burger. They also offer “Grilled Chicken Caesar Salads”, as well as Tiki Joe’s “Million Dollar Cobb Salad.”

Fans of seafood are in for a treat at Tiki Joe’s. Their “Grilled Atlantic Salad” is utterly fantastic, it is topped with basil pesto, accompanied with roasted potatoes, and seasonal vegetables (in this case asparagus).

One should not leave the waterfront eatery without trying their savory “Junior’s Cheesecake” for dessert, which comes topped with whipped cream and chocolate syrup.

Junior’s Cheesecake. Photo Credit: Markos Papadatos

Tiki Joe’s offers live music three nights a week (Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays); moreover, catering packages are available for weddings, corporate, and special events, as well as a kid’s menu for children under the age of 10.

The Verdict

Overall, Tiki Joe’s at Captree Boat Basin is a remarkable eatery on Long Island. At each visit, there is always something new to try due to its elaborate menu offerings. The wait staff is caring and attentive to the patron’s needs, and it has a pleasant ambiance. It is highly recommended for all, and it garners an A rating. Well done.

To learn more about Tiki Joe’s at Captree Boat Basin, check out the official Tiki Joe’s Beach Club website, and follow them on Instagram.