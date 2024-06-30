Review: The Ribbon in the Upper West Side of New York City

The Ribbon in the Upper West Side. Photo Credit: Markos Papadatos.

The Ribbon is an American restaurant that is situated in the Upper West Side of New York City.

On Saturday, June 29th, this journalist had the opportunity to dine for brunch at The Ribbon in Manhattan.

Housemade Flatbread at The Ribbon. Photo Credit: Markos Papadatos

Entrées

As an appetizer, one should try their “Housemade Flatbread,” which features barbecue chicken, ricotta cheese, and Jalapeño peppers, which was quite crispy.

Equally noteworthy was their “Buffalo Style Cauliflower,” consisting of celery and Blue Cheese, which was spicy and savory.

Buffalo Style Cauliflower. Photo Credit: Markos Papadatos

Burgers and Carvery

Their “Beef Burger” was comprised of arugula, a beefsteak tomato, and red onion relish, and accompanied with French fries.

Caesar Salad with Salmon at The Ribbon. Photo Credit: Markos Papadatos

Main course

As a main course, their “Fried Chicken” was crunchy and top-notch, and it was served with their Coleslaw.

Fried Chicken at The Ribbon. Photo Credit: Markos Papadatos.

“The salmon with the Caesar salad (along with Romaine and Parmesan Croutons) was so tender to the point where it melted in my mouth,” Chrissy Antosca said. “Also, their ‘Beef Burger’ was cooked to perfection.”

Chocolate Chip Bread Pudding at The Ribbon. Photo Credit: Markos Papadatos

Desserts

The Ribbon is the quintessential eatery to try some scrumptious desserts. Fans of chocolate should try their Chocolate Chip Bread Pudding (which was served with vanilla ice cream and topped with hot fudge), and their “Hot Fudge Sundae,” which comes with vanilla ice cream, hot fudge, walnuts and whipped cream.

Hot Fudge Sundae at The Ribbon. Photo Credit: Markos Papadatos.

In addition, their “Valrhona Molten Chocolate Cake” was gooey and decadent. A true sweet delight.

Molten Chocolate Cake at The Ribbon. Photo Credit: Markos Papadatos.

The Verdict

Overall, The Ribbon is a fantastic eatery in the Upper West Side of New York. It has a pleasant and neat ambiance; moreover, it is a fine example of the new American cuisine with a modern twist and a rustic vibe. The wait staff was courteous and attentive to the patrons’ needs.

There is always something new to try at The Ribbon due to its elaborate menu of offerings.

For anybody that enjoys Bacall’s Restaurant, they will certainly find The Ribbon to be a real treat. This restaurant garners five out of five stars.

To learn more about The Ribbon in the Upper West Side, check out its official homepage, and follow the restaurant on Instagram.