Review: Tavern on The Green is a remarkable restaurant to visit during the holidays in New York’s Central Park

Tavern on The Green in Manhattan. Photo Credit: Eric Medsker

The restaurant is elegantly decorated for the winter holidays with an elaborate Christmas tree and other appropriate decorations that got the public in the holiday spirit.

Tavern on the Green invites its patrons into a celebratory gathering space that captures the spirit of Central Park and both the essence and energy of the Big Apple.

It has proudly served its locals, patrons, dignitaries, and first-time visitors since 1934.

For a dinner appetizer, fans of seafood should try their “Roasted Garlic Shrimp,” which is accompanied with spiced garlic butter and grilled country bread. Their “Roasted Figs Salad” is a must for all salad lovers since it is topped with honey, goat cheese, and air cured beef on arugula.

Roasted Fig Salad. Photo Courtesy of Tavern on the Green

Fans of poultry ought to try their “Roasted Organic Chicken” as a main course, which is accompanied with old-fashioned mashed potatoes, roasted baby carrots, and natural jus.

Seafood lovers will find the tavern’s “Organic Scottish Salmon,” which comes with fava bans, roasted vegetables, and Chive Beurre Blanc. Equally noteworthy is their boneless “Grilled Whole Fish,” which is served with roasted fennel and artichokes, and topped with Rustic Vinaigrette.

At every visit to Tavern on The Green, there is always something new to try thanks to its extensive menu of food listings. One thing is for certain: the patron will not be disappointed. It is highly recommended for tourists and locals alike.

The Verdict

Overall, Tavern on The Green is an exquisite restaurant in the heart of New York City’s Central Park. The wait service is exceptional and the servers are courteous, attentive, and very professional. Prepare to be blown away by everything.

The restaurant has a vibrant and soothing atmosphere that deserves to be experienced by all. Most importantly, it adhered to the COVID-19 health and safety protocols and mandates.

The presentation of the meals on the dishes is neat and creative. It is ideal for the whole family. Tavern On The Green is a must for all that appreciate high-quality gourmet cooking, and it earns an A rating.

For more information on the Tavern on The Green, check out its official homepage and its Facebook page, and follow the restaurant on Instagram.