Review: Tap Room Massapequa Park is a pleasant eatery and pub on Long Island

Tap Room Massapequa Park. Photo Credit: Upstream Hospitality Group, Tap Room

On January 22, this journalist was afforded the opportunity to have brunch at the Tap Room Massapequa Park, which is Massapequa’s neighborhood gastropub and restaurant.

The Tap Room Massapequa Park location opened in 2015, and it is situated in the heart of the town. They have three additional locations in Patchogue (opened in 2011), Bay Shore (2019), and Rockville Centre (2021), respectively.

Brunch

They have a brand new “Brunch” menu, which is available from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at all of their locations.

This food critic tried their “Chicken and Waffle Sliders,” which were quite a treat. They were comprised of chicken tender that was drizzled with hot honey sitting on their toasted crystallized sugar waffles. These two chicken sliders are topped with a dusting of powdered sugar; moreover, they were served with garlic butter potatoes, which were quite crispy.

Chicken and Waffle Sliders at Tap Room Massapequa Park. Photo Credit: Markos Papadatos

The quintessential accompaniment to that was their “Fruit Bowl,” which featured a bowl of seasonal fresh-cut fruits (such as blueberries, strawberries, and diced mangos).

They have a neat selection of cocktails, which include Mimosas, Bloody Marys, margaritas, sangrias, gin and tonic, bourbon, winter (seasonal) cocktails, and beer (36 rotating draft beers).

‘Crispy Dragon’

For lunch, one ought to try their “Crispy Dragon,” which is sheer bliss. It contains lightly fried wontons stuffed with spiced shredded chicken, green and red onions. Finished with a sweet chili sauce and drizzled with Cusabi aioli sauce and sriracha. The presentation of the “Crispy Dragon” on a wooden board is artistic and creative.

‘Crispy Dragon’ at Tap Room Massapequa Park. Photo Credit: Markos Papadatos

There is always something new to try at each Tap Room visit due to its elaborate menu of offerings.

In addition, they offer “Trivia Night” on Wednesdays, live music on Thursdays, as well as a DJ on Fridays and Saturdays.

Tap Room Massapequa Park has a warm, cozy, and nonchalant environment, where the staff and wait staff are courteous, pleasant, and attentive to the patrons’ needs. Tap Room Massapequa Park garners two thumbs up.

To learn more about Tap Room Massapequa Park, follow them on Instagram, and visit their website.