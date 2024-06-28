Review: SushiDelic is a Japanese Kawaii restaurant in New York City

SushiDelic. Photo Courtesy of SushiDelic.

SushiDelic is a Japanese Kawaii restaurant in the Soho neighborhood of Manhattan.

Appetizers or starters

As an appetizer, one should try their “Chicken Karaage,” which is comprised of fried chicken, scallions, and spicy mayo. Their “Potato Master” is made up of Mentaiko, Nori, and seaweed cone.

Yet another Tokyo signature was their “Minced Pork Cutlet Ball,” which consisted of pork, onion, egg, Panko, and cabbage.

Their “Ginza Ebi Fry” is shrimp accompanied with egg, breadcrumbs, and their own tartar sauce.

The presentation of their dishes was artistic and creative. It offers a modern twist to the Japanese Kawaii cuisine.

Sushi rolls at SushiDelic

Particularly impressive about SushiDelic is their colorful sushi, which is accompanied with their special sauce palette.

Several of their noteworthy Delic rolls include their “California roll” with snow crab, Tobiko, and cucumber, the “Special Salmon” with salmon, avocado and marinated salmon roe. The same holds true for their “Spicy Tuna,” which comes with Fresno and fried garlic cloves.

Spicy Tuna Roll at SushiDelic. Photo Credit: Markos Papadatos.

Desserts

At SushiDelic, one should make room for dessert… and with their Harajuku parfait, “Lost Red High Heels,” or their “Colorful Monster Parfait,” how can anyone go wrong with these savory pastries.

SushiDelic dessert. Photo Credit: Markos Papadatos

One-year celebration of SushiDelic

Yesterday, on June 27th, it celebrated its one-year anniversary with a commemorative event.

The eatery was designed by celebrated Japanese artist Sebastian Masuda, who is affectionately known as the “Godfather of Kawaii,” who is responsible for Kawaii Monster Café in Tokyo, and a fashion label.

Sebastian Masuda was in attendance along with Monster Girls (from the Japanese Harajuku Street culture of Tokyo) who were flown in from Japan that wore colorful and creative cultural outfits and makeup (all of which were inspired by Harajuku Street style).

The festivities kickstarted with a dance party celebration coupled with Kawaii-insired music, as well as innovative soju and sake-baked cocktails.

“With SushiDelic, I have found a new good sushi restaurant to dine at in Manhattan,” Chrissy Antosca said.

The Verdict

Overall, the food at SushiDelic was remarkable. This one-year anniversary celebration was fun, engaging, cultural, artistic experience for attendees; moreover, it created a whimsical world of maximalist design.

SushiDelic is worth checking out, and it garners four out of five stars. Well done.

To learn more about SushiDelic, check out its official homepage, and follow the eatery on Instagram.