Review: Sushi Vogue is a stellar restaurant in Woodbury on Long Island

Tuna Pizza at Sushi Vogue. Photo Credit: Markos Papadatos

Sushi Vogue, under the leadership of executive chef Tommy Yeh, is a fantastic eatery in Woodbury on Long Island, and most importantly, a true gem in Asian cuisine. Digital Journal’s Markos Papadatos has the scoop.

Appetizers from Sushi Bar

One’s culinary journey at Sushi Vogue begins with their appetizers. Fans of sushi ought to try their hors d’oeuvres from the Sushi Bar. Their “Tuna Pizza” is utterly exceptional. It is made up of guacamole spread over a baked tortilla with tuna, cheese, jalapeno pepper, and red onions.

Equally superb is their “Toro Flight,” which consisted of torched bluefin toro, salmon toro, and yellowtail toro with their remarkable toppings.

Toro Flight. Photo Credit: Markos Papadatos

“Tuna Tataki” features thinly sliced tuna (that was quite tender) coupled with yuzu ponzu sauce, and fried leeks on top, which were the quintessential accompaniment.

Tuna Tataki. Photo by Markos Papadatos.

“Pork Bao” was yet another noteworthy “special dish” at Sushi Vogue with tender pork, tossed walnuts, and red onions.

Pork Bao at Sushi Vogue. Photo Credit: Markos Papadatos

Appetizers from the Sushi Vogue Kitchen

The presentation for their “Rock Shrimp” is fabulous. It consists of Shrimp Tempura and tossed walnuts drizzled with a special spicy mayo sauce.

Rock Shrimp at Sushi Vogue. Photo Credit: Markos Papadatos

Their “Fried Calamari” is simply out of this world, one of the best that this journalist has ever tasted in the Long Island area. It is deep-fried to perfection and served with a side of tartar sauce.

Fried Calamari at Sushi Vogue. Photo Credit: Markos Papadatos

Special Sushi Rolls

Sushi Vogue has a wide plethora of special rolls. Two sushi rolls, in particular, that are worth tasting, are the “Parfait Roll” and the “Gangman Style Roll.”

The “Parfait Roll” is recommended for fans of tuna and salmon like this food critic since it contains spicy tuna, salmon floss, and avocado pressed in box sushi style.

Parfait Roll at Sushi Vogue. Photo Credit: Markos Papadatos

The “Gangman Style Roll” is a blend of shrimp tempura, cucumber with kimchi, seared New York strip beef with scallions on top.

Gangnam Style Roll at Sushi Vogue. Photo Credit: Markos Papadatos

Desserts

For desserts, Sushi Vogue offers the following: Caramelized banana (served with ice cream), Tempura ice cream, as well as their Homemade New York-style cheesecake, the latter of which was scrumptious and elegant.

Homemade New York Style Cheesecake. Photo Credit: Markos Papadatos

The Verdict

Overall, Sushi Vogue is a terrific eatery in Woodbury on Long Island that is highly recommended for all. It has a warm and pleasant atmosphere that is ideal for the entire family.

There is always something different to try at Sushi Vogue due to its elaborate menu of offerings. The wait staff is attentive, very professional, and courteous to the patrons’ needs, and the presentations of each dish are artistic and creative. Sushi Vogue garners an A rating. Well done.

To learn more about Sushi Vogue, check out its official website, and follow them on Facebook and Instagram.