Review: Rodi Alexander Friedman releases ‘How to Stay Healthy in a Toxic World’ book

'How to Stay Healthy in a Toxic World' book cover art. Photo Credit: Rodi Alexander Friedman.

Floridian author and health advocate Rodi Alexander Friedman released her book “How to Stay Healthy in a Toxic World.”

Eleanor Roosevelt once said: “The future belongs to those who believe in the beauty of their dreams.” This quote applies to Rodi Alexander Friedman, who penned this informational, self-help book.

Synopsis of the book

The synopsis is: In a world that is forever changing and growing industrially, economically, environmentally, educationally, technologically and medically, we need to be better informed and stay updated on properly caring for our individual health needs and well-being.

Health advocate and certified health coach Rodi Alexander Friedman is sharing that knowledge with people around the country and that is why she has compiled a book of crucial information that readers can apply to their everyday lives. Once one becomes aware of the detrimental effects from the pollutants in the air, water, soil, food, and products, one can implement the necessary changes to restore balance, vitality, and health.

She is candid about her lymphangioleiomyomatosis (LAM) diagnosis from 2009, which is is a rare disease that affects women and can cause extensive lung damage. She tackles on such subject matters as electromagnetic fields (EMFs), microwave ovens, air pollution, air purifiers, as well as household cleaning plants.

She also explores contaminated water, toxins and GMs in the soil, and her insights on the soy controversy (and the harmful effects that it can lead to).

Eight of her healthy organic recipes are furnished towards the end of the book for her readers to try out, which are simple and quick.

Finally, she encourages people to eat organic, drink clean filtered water, avoid the microwave, use herbs and supplements, eat raw foods, Vitamin D, and rest (for recovery purposes).

The Verdict

Overall, Rodi Alexander Friedman’s book “How to Stay Healthy in a Toxic World” is compelling, intriguing, and food for thought. It is extremely well-organized, and it can easily be read in one or two sittings.

There is something in it for everybody, and she deserves to be commended for speaking out on these “toxic” topics, and sharing her own solutions.

This engaging book can be used as a guide to help one detox their homes. It garners an A rating.

Her book “How to Stay Healthy in a Toxic World” is available on Amazon by clicking here.