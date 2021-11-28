Connect with us

Review: Relax Liposomal is an effective supplement that supports better sleep, promotes relaxation

Struggling to sleep or from jet lag? Relax Liposomal by NuEthix Formulations is an effective supplement that supports better sleep, and fosters serenity. Digital Journal’s Markos Papadatos has the scoop.

Markos Papadatos
Markos Papadatos with a NuEthix Formulations supplement. Photo Credit: Markos Papadatos
Struggling to sleep or from jet lag? Relax Liposomal by NuEthix Formulations is an effective supplement that supports better sleep, and fosters serenity. Digital Journal’s Markos Papadatos has the scoop.

It helps promote regular sleep cycles and circadian rhythms coupled with a liposome blend formula; moreover, it helps promote calmness, tranquility, and true relaxation.

Particularly impressive about Relax Liposomal is that each bottle is formulated with vegetarian, GMO-free, and gluten-free ingredients. This journalist tried Relax Liposomal and instantly saw a big difference with his sleep, being able to fall asleep faster.

NuEthix Formulations is founded on the four pillars of honesty, integrity, transparency, and truth. Relax Liposomal is worth checking out, especially for those that suffer from jet lag or insomnia.

Internationally recognized actor, TV host, and athlete Cameron Mathison is their newest sponsored athlete.

To learn more about NuEthix Formulations, follow them on Instagram and its website.

Read More: Digital Journal’s Markos Papadatos chatted with Zeb Crawford, health coach and COO of NuEthix.

