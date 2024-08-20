Review: Psaraki is a traditional urban Greek restaurant on the Brooklyn Waterfront

Psaraki in Brooklyn. Photo Courtesy of Psaraki.

Psaraki is a traditional urban Greek restaurant that recently opened on the Brooklyn Waterfront.

In the Greek language, “Psaraki” means little fish. This eatery is the creation of hospitality veteran James Paloumbis, who has owned and operated many restaurants in New York over the past three decades.

Horiatiki Greek Salad at Psaraki. Photo Credit: Markos Papadatos.

The restaurant evokes the charm of seaside tavernas found along the shores of Greece. Each of the meals embodies the essence of Paloumbis’ family recipes, which are traditionally prepared and presented.

Fried Calamari at Psaraki. Photo Credit: Markos Papadatos.

Their signature presentation was the “Fisherman’s Table Experience,” which featured a sampling of classic Greek dishes and a selection of Greek island favorites such as the “Horiatiki” (Village) Salad, “Saganaki” cheese, their crispy Fried calamari, and scallops, the latter of which were sheer bliss.

Scallops at Psaraki. Photo Credit: Markos Papadatos

Meat lovers will also be pleased with their “Filet Mignon Souvlaki” (served with spicy feta dip “Tirokafteri” and pita bread) and their grilled “Lamb Chops,” which are served with French fries and a lemon wedge.

Filet Mignon Souvlaki at Psaraki. Photo Credit: Markos Papadatos.

At Psaraki, one should leave some room for their tasty Greek desserts, such as their yogurt with sour cherries, and baklava slices.

Desserts at Psaraki. Photo Credit: Markos Papadatos.

For the summer months, their dishes may be paired with a wine list that consists of whites, rosés, reds, and natural wines from the Greek island of Santorini and other parts of the Mediterranean.

Several highlights from the seasonal cocktail program include Psaraki Spritz, made with Otto’s Athens Vermouth, Prosecco and Pink Grapefruit Soda and Green Tears, made with Mezcal, Skinos, Basil Syrup and lemon.

Aside from the remarkable food, Psaraki has a picturesque view of the Brooklyn Bridge, New York City skyline, and the Williamsburg Bridge.

Lamb Chops at Psaraki. Photo Credit: Markos Papadatos

Greek-American actor Sam Vartholomeos remarked, “Psaraki is phenomenal! The food is outstanding but the atmosphere is even better. It really feels like you’re at an estiatorio in Greece. I highly recommend it to all.”

The Verdict

Overall, Psaraki is an incredible eatery, which epitomizes the best qualities, textures, flavors, and ingredients that the Greek cuisine has to offer. The wait staff are professional, courteous, and attentive to the patrons’ needs.

Psaraki is the quintessential place to unwind, enjoy a cocktail, entrée, dessert, and other traditional homemade Greek dishes all while escaping the hustle and bustle of Manhattan. There is a rawness and authenticity to their cuisine.

Dakos Cheesecake at Psaraki. Photo Credit: Markos Papadatos.

The presentation of all their meals was artistic, exquisite, and creative, and they had a modern twist to them, which is refreshing. James Paloumbis and his team deserve to be commended for a job well done.

Psaraki is worth more than just a passing glance, and it garners an A rating.

To learn more about Psaraki, check out its official homepage, and follow the Greek restaurant on Instagram.