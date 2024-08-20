Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Life

Review: Psaraki is a traditional urban Greek restaurant on the Brooklyn Waterfront

Psaraki is a traditional urban Greek restaurant that recently opened on the Brooklyn Waterfront.
Markos Papadatos

Published

Psaraki in Brooklyn
Psaraki in Brooklyn. Photo Courtesy of Psaraki.
Psaraki in Brooklyn. Photo Courtesy of Psaraki.

Psaraki is a traditional urban Greek restaurant that recently opened on the Brooklyn Waterfront.

In the Greek language, “Psaraki” means little fish. This eatery is the creation of hospitality veteran James Paloumbis, who has owned and operated many restaurants in New York over the past three decades.

Horiatiki Greek Salad at Psaraki
Horiatiki Greek Salad at Psaraki. Photo Credit: Markos Papadatos.

The restaurant evokes the charm of seaside tavernas found along the shores of Greece. Each of the meals embodies the essence of Paloumbis’ family recipes, which are traditionally prepared and presented.

Fried Calamari at Psaraki
Fried Calamari at Psaraki. Photo Credit: Markos Papadatos.

Their signature presentation was the “Fisherman’s Table Experience,” which featured a sampling of classic Greek dishes and a selection of Greek island favorites such as the “Horiatiki” (Village) Salad, “Saganaki” cheese, their crispy Fried calamari, and scallops, the latter of which were sheer bliss.

Scallops at Psaraki
Scallops at Psaraki. Photo Credit: Markos Papadatos

Meat lovers will also be pleased with their “Filet Mignon Souvlaki” (served with spicy feta dip “Tirokafteri” and pita bread) and their grilled “Lamb Chops,” which are served with French fries and a lemon wedge.

Filet Mignon Souvlaki at Psaraki
Filet Mignon Souvlaki at Psaraki. Photo Credit: Markos Papadatos.

At Psaraki, one should leave some room for their tasty Greek desserts, such as their yogurt with sour cherries, and baklava slices.

Desserts at Psaraki
Desserts at Psaraki. Photo Credit: Markos Papadatos.

For the summer months, their dishes may be paired with a wine list that consists of whites, rosés, reds, and natural wines from the Greek island of Santorini and other parts of the Mediterranean.

Several highlights from the seasonal cocktail program include Psaraki Spritz, made with Otto’s Athens Vermouth, Prosecco and Pink Grapefruit Soda and Green Tears, made with Mezcal, Skinos, Basil Syrup and lemon. 

Aside from the remarkable food, Psaraki has a picturesque view of the Brooklyn Bridge, New York City skyline, and the Williamsburg Bridge.

Lamb Chops at Psaraki
Lamb Chops at Psaraki. Photo Credit: Markos Papadatos

Greek-American actor Sam Vartholomeos remarked, “Psaraki is phenomenal! The food is outstanding but the atmosphere is even better. It really feels like you’re at an estiatorio in Greece. I highly recommend it to all.”

The Verdict

Overall, Psaraki is an incredible eatery, which epitomizes the best qualities, textures, flavors, and ingredients that the Greek cuisine has to offer. The wait staff are professional, courteous, and attentive to the patrons’ needs.

Psaraki is the quintessential place to unwind, enjoy a cocktail, entrée, dessert, and other traditional homemade Greek dishes all while escaping the hustle and bustle of Manhattan. There is a rawness and authenticity to their cuisine.

Dakos Cheesecake at Psaraki
Dakos Cheesecake at Psaraki. Photo Credit: Markos Papadatos.

The presentation of all their meals was artistic, exquisite, and creative, and they had a modern twist to them, which is refreshing. James Paloumbis and his team deserve to be commended for a job well done.

Psaraki is worth more than just a passing glance, and it garners an A rating.

To learn more about Psaraki, check out its official homepage, and follow the Greek restaurant on Instagram.

In this article:Brooklyn, Cuisine, Eatery, Greek, james paloumbis, Psaraki, restaurant, Sam Vartholomeos, waterfront
Markos Papadatos
Written By

Markos Papadatos is Digital Journal's Editor-at-Large for Music News. Papadatos is a Greek-American journalist and educator that has authored over 21,000 original articles over the past 18 years. He has interviewed some of the biggest names in music, entertainment, lifestyle, magic, and sports. He is a 16-time "Best of Long Island" winner, where for three consecutive years (2020, 2021, and 2022), he was honored as the "Best Long Island Personality" in Arts & Entertainment, an honor that has gone to Billy Joel six times.

You may also like:

Taylor Swift is yet to publicly endorse a candidate in the upcoming US presidential election. Taylor Swift is yet to publicly endorse a candidate in the upcoming US presidential election.

Social Media

Trump shares doctored images showing Taylor Swift support

Donald Trump shared doctored images showing Taylor Swift and her fans supporting his presidential campaign.

19 hours ago

Tech & Science

One year in, EU turning up heat in big tech fight

Since August 2023, the world's biggest digital platforms have faced the toughest ever tech regulations in the European Union.

3 hours ago

Business

Annual cost of employee sickness is up £30 billion since 2018 

In the UK, £25 billion exists as an extra so-termed ‘hidden cost’ to businesses, arising from lower productivity among people working through sickness.

21 hours ago
US air safety regulators issued an airworthiness directive following a March incident on a Boeing 787 operated by LATAM Airlines US air safety regulators issued an airworthiness directive following a March incident on a Boeing 787 operated by LATAM Airlines

Business

US orders Boeing 787 inspections after LATAM plane plunge

US regulators said Monday they ordered inspections of pilot seats on hundreds of Boeing 787 planes.

20 hours ago