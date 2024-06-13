Review: Pineapple Club in the East Village of New York City

Pineapple Club NYC. Photo Courtesy of Pineapple Club NYC.

Pineapple Club is an American restaurant situated in the East Village of New York City. This journalist had the opportunity to dine for dinner at this eatery.

Appetizers

Their “Burrata” comes with fresh Burrata cheese, their very own pineapple jam, Thai basil, and four toasted baguettes, which were delectable.

As a side dish, one cannot go wrong their “Barbecue Seasoned Fries,” which were crispy and gluten-free.

Burrata and Barbecue Fries. Photo Credit: Christine Antosca

Equally noteworthy was their “Crisp Calamari,” which was accompanied with Thai basil, a lemon wedge, and herbal dipping sauce.

Crispy Calamari. Photo Credit: Christine Antosca

Fans of chicken ought to try their “Buttermilk Brined Fried Chicken Bites,” which were sheer bliss.

Buttermilk Brined Fried Chicken Bites. Photo Credit: Markos Papadatos

Particularly impressive about these bites was that the chicken was boneless, and it featured Yuzu yogurt dipping sauce, which was a real treat.

Steak Frites at Pineapple Club. Photo Credit: Markos Papadatos

Entrées

Two of their distinct entrées included their “Steak Frites,” which is made up of New York strip steak, which was tender, and accompanied with chimichurri sauce, and their gluten-free French fries.

Grilled Salmon with Corn Pudding. Photo Credit: Christine Antosca.

Their “Grilled Salmon with Corn Pudding” was the highlight of this visit. The salmon was nicely grilled and it was served on top of corn pudding and cherry tomatoes, thus being the quintessential combo, and it balanced well.

Desserts

While dining at Pineapple Club, one should leave room for dessert. Their “New York Cheesecake” featuring blueberry compote was exquisite and quite savory.

New York Cheesecake at Pineapple Club. Photo Credit: Markos Papadatos

The same holds true for their ice cream scoops of Vanilla, Chocolate, and Coconut, which were refreshing.

Vanilla, Chocolate and Coconut ice cream scoops. Photo Credit: Markos Papadatos

“The food was absolutely delicious,” Christine Antosca exclaimed. “Each dish infused with a tropical touch made every bite feel like a mini-vacation to an island paradise.”

The Verdict

Overall, Pineapple Club is a hidden gem in the East Village of Manhattan. It offers American cuisine with a modern twist to it and tropical undertones, which are infectious. The presentation of the Pineapple Club meals were artistic and creative.

Pineapple Club had a warm, nonchalant and pleasant ambiance, coupled with a mellow and liberating vibe. The wait staff was courteous and professional, and everyone exuded tremendous hospitality. Pineapple Club garners an A rating.

To learn more about Pineapple Club, visit its official website, and follow the eatery on Instagram.