Review: Peter Marks releases new gourmet cookbook

Peter Marks. Photo Courtesy of Peter Marks

World-renowned radio host and astrologist Peter Marks has released his highly-anticipated gourmet cookbook “The Gourmet Cookbook for Astrology Lovers,” and it is quite incredible.

Marks collaborated on this book with Angela Dellafiora Ford. For over 32 years, Ford worked for the Federal Bureau of Intelligence and the Defense Intelligence agency in Washington D.C. For nine years, Angela worked and participate in DIA’s psychic phenomenon Program, STARGATE, and worked as a remote viewer.

Particularly impressive about these recipes is that they are tailored for each astrological sign. People born under the 12 different signs of the zodiac have their preferred tastes when it comes to food because they are inherently born with various physical, emotional, and mental makeups.

Every sign is one of four elements (fire, earth, air, water) and each sign is either mutable, cardinal, or fixed. No two signs are the same. For instance, people born under the sign of Taurus are considered the gourmet eaters of the zodiac. They have sensitive taste buds and love to taste the different flavors and textures of all kinds of food.

Some of his recipes that really stand out in this collection include the “Roasted Leg of Lamb with Mint Jelly,” “Chicken Provencal,” “Greek Chicken Cabobs,” “Tuna Tataki,” “Tandoori Chicken,” as well as “Italian PIzza with Feta Cheese” and “Ambrosia Salad.”

Recently, Marks joined forces with Stefan Rybak, an award-winning media executive, author, and marketing expert, and they formed a new strategic business alliance, Marks Rybak Global Media.

The Verdict

Overall, “The Gourmet Cookbook for Astrology Lovers” is an impressive and highly eclectic new cookbook by Peter Marks. There is something in it for everybody, and it is ideal for the entire family. It garners 4.5 out of 5 stars. Well done.

“The Gourmet Cookbook For Astrology Lovers” is available on Amazon by clicking here.