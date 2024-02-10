Review: Paros NYC is a new Greek restaurant in Tribeca

Paros NYC. Photo Courtesy of Paros

Paros NYC is a new Greek eatery that recently opened in the Tribeca neighborhood of Manhattan.

This journalist had the opportunity to dine for brunch at Paros NYC on Saturday, February 10, 2024.

It is named after the Greek island of “Paros,” which is situated in the heart of the Aegean Sea.

Dishes at Paros NYC. Photo Courtesy of Paros

Paros NYC is family-operated by co-owners Nicholas (General Manager) and George Pagonis (executive chef), who was a “Top Chef” Season 12 finalist on Bravo.

It has a wide selection of Hellenic specialties, and their seafood is imported daily.

Two months ago, global pop music star Taylor Swift dined at Paros NYC, and it made headlines in such media outlets as People Magazine and Vogue.

Appetizers

For appetizers, one should start with Traditional Greek Salad (which could be topped with a protein option of chicken, salmon, shrimp, and steak). This journalist chose the steak and the meat was tender and juicy.

Traditional Greek Salad with added steak. Photo Credit: Markos Papadatos

The same holds true for their “Dakos Salad,” which is made up of crushed Greek bruschetta with tomato, cucumber, feta cheese and olives.

Equally impressive was its “Spanakopita” slices, which translates into Spinach Pie, which is comprised of spinach, feta cheese, leeks, herbs, all of which are wrapped in filo, and topped with sesame seeds.

Spanakopita at Paros NYC. Photo Credit: Markos Papadatos

Their “Halloumi” cheese is a must for anybody who likes the Cypriot cheese, which comes with candied orange, sesame seeds, and Paros honey.

Halloumi Cheese at Paros NYC. Photo Credit Markos Papadatos

The “Calamari” was crispy and accompanied with red tomato sauce and topped with parsley.

Calamari at Paros NYC. Photo Credit: Markos Papadatos

Entrees

Fans of lamb, should try their “Lamb Chops.” In this dish, two marinated, grilled, and tender lamb chops were served with hand-cut fries.

Lamb Chops at Paros NYC. Photo Credit: Markos Papadatos

Their Chicken Souvlaki is also worth more than just a passing glance. This marinated chicken kebab skewer comes with hand-cut fries, pita bread, tzatziki sauce, and Green salad.

Chicken Souvlaki at Paros NYC. Photo Credit: Markos Papadatos

While not entirely Greek per se, their “Smoked Salmon Plate” is still a solid choice for brunch. It comes with tomato slices, purple onions, capers, cucumber, dill, cream cheese, and “koulouri” (Greek sesame bread). This meal is light, healthy, and refreshing.

Smoked Salmon Plate and Koulouri. Photo Credit: Markos Papadatos

Dessert

Whenever anybody is visiting any Greek restaurant, they ought to make room for dessert.

Their “Dessert Platter” featured “Galaktobureko” (Greek custard pie with syrup), as well as a scoop of vanilla ice cream, and “Portokalopita,” which is Greek orange cake with syrup.

Dessert Platter at Paros NYC. Photo Credit: Markos Papadatos

Coffee and beverage

Their “Greek Coffee” is strong and flavorful and it will certainly give patrons an extra boost of energy.

The Verdict

Overall, Paros NYC is an exceptional new Greek restaurant in Manhattan. It offers a modern and fresh approach to the Greek cuisine. Greek hospitality was evident throughout the trendy eatery by the wait staff, hostess, and owners.

The ambiance is just right, coupled with a nonchalant atmosphere, and it has spacious decor inside.

There is a rawness and authenticity to it, which makes one truly feel like they are dining in a Greek island (with Greek music playing in the background). It is a fine example of the Greek and Mediterranean cuisine in the heart of New York City.

Paros NYC is worth checking out when one is visiting the Tribeca neighborhood of New York. This restaurant garners an A rating.

To learn more about Paros NYC, check out its official website, and follow the eatery on Instagram.