Review: Pamela Anderson is the girl next door in her debut cookbook ‘I Love You’

Pamela Anderson releases her new cookbook. Photo Credit: Ditte Isager.

Actress, model, and TV personality Pamela Anderson (“Baywatch” fame) released her debut cookbook “I Love You: Recipes from the Heart” on Tuesday, October 15th.

She is also an activist, and a New York Times bestselling author. She is able to showcase her plant-based cooking, and it begins as a love letter to her two sons.

The cookbook is well-organized and it kicks off as a box of recipe cards. Anderson is able to display how therapeutic and comforting it is to cook with plants and vegetables.

Anderson is able to underscore the fact that the most significant ingredient in the kitchen is love, and rightfully so.

At her domicile in Vancouver Island, readers will be introduced to her chicory dandelion coffee and whipped cranberry porridge, her green goddess mason jar salad and tomato galette, for her anti-inflammatory lentil soup and minty pea-potato pierogis (for dinner), among other recipes.

Anderson also shares her love and affinity for bread, as well as her maple-glazed cinnamon rolls, rustic sourdough loaves and fougasse dipped in herby pistou.

Without giving too much away, these 80 recipes should be experienced by all.

In addition, the stunning photographs and striking images by photographer Ditte Isager are able to elevate the book to a higher and more artistic level, and they are able to simultaneously humanize Anderson as the girl next door (with no makeup on), thus bringing out her inner, natural beauty.

Anderson is able to share insights into life, love, entertaining guests, and tips on preserving nature’s bounty.

Her “I Love You” cookbook is available on digital service providers by clicking here.

Anderson is also featured in the new Hulu docuseries “After Baywatch: Moment in the Sun,” directed by Matthew Felker, which unveils a never-aired interview with her.

The Verdict

Overall, Pamela Anderson’s cookbook “I Love You” is a wonderful, resonant, and heartfelt collection of recipes. It is easy to read and it will definitely inspire people to try their hand at plant-based cooking.

It deserves to be enjoyed for its beauty, authenticity and simplicity. She proves to be a country girl at heart.

Most importantly, it will certainly get readers to know the Hollywood icon on a more intimate and personal level through her food recipes and cooking. The recipes in “I Love You” are healthy, delectable, and ideal for the whole family.

Hopefully, this is a harbinger of more quality cookbooks to come from Anderson in the future. “I Love You” garners an A rating.

