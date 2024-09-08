Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Life

Review: ‘Omnivore’ showcases the complex history of the coffee bean, and the steps of how it gets to us

“Omnivore” is a food docuseries on Apple TV+, which is narrated by chef René Redzepi, the co-owner of Noma in Denmark.
Markos Papadatos

Published

Coffee beans in 'Omnivore'
Coffee beans in 'Omnivore.' Photo Courtesy of Apple TV+
Coffee beans in 'Omnivore.' Photo Courtesy of Apple TV+

“Omnivore” is a food docuseries on Apple TV+, which is narrated by chef René Redzepi, the co-owner of Noma in Denmark.

A three Michelin star restaurant, Nom has been voted as the “Best Restaurant in the World” five times (2010, 2011, 2012, 2014 and 2021).

This series was created by Redzepi and Matt Goulding (who wrote the docuseries). The seventh episode, directed by Sami Khan and Collin Orcutt, is on “Coffee.”

It follows a coffee bean from tree to cup to uncover the complicated history, extraordinary craft, and unique collaboration behind the brew.

It is hard to imagine one’s day without coffee. “We drink coffee across all corners of the planet,” Redzepi said, prior to indicating that coffee is drank almost three billion times per day, this is an impressive feat and a worldwide “addiction.”

The history of coffee is mysterious since it is mostly unknown. “Every cup has a story to tell,” Redzepi admitted.

It was neat to watch them trace the path of a single bean (and all the sweat and toil that takes place for the bean to be picked, sorted, and roasted).

Redzepi described it as an “everyday miracle,” and rightfully so. He also acknowledged that the story of coffee is a “history of stimulation.”

The internationally-recognized chef went on to share a brief history of how the “miracle of coffee” originated and he shared the effects that caffeine has on our bodies.

This episode displays the beauty of the phenomenon of coffee in that there is no wrong way to drink it; moreover, it gives us a deeper appreciation and understanding of the people that are responsible for making the coffee, and ultimately, bringing it to our tables. This series is worth more than just a passing glance.

“Omnivore” is available to stream on Apple TV+ by clicking here.

In this article:apple tv+, Coffee, Docuseries, Episode, Food, matt goulding, noma, omnivore, Rene Redzepi, Series
Markos Papadatos
Written By

Markos Papadatos is Digital Journal's Editor-at-Large for Music News. Papadatos is a Greek-American journalist and educator that has authored over 21,000 original articles over the past 18 years. He has interviewed some of the biggest names in music, entertainment, lifestyle, magic, and sports. He is a 16-time "Best of Long Island" winner, where for three consecutive years (2020, 2021, and 2022), he was honored as the "Best Long Island Personality" in Arts & Entertainment, an honor that has gone to Billy Joel six times.

You may also like:

Thousands of lives could be saved as Japan begins to actively promote the HPV vaccine -- which can prevent cervical cancer -- after a decade of misinformation and weak policy left inoculation rates dismally low, advocates say Thousands of lives could be saved as Japan begins to actively promote the HPV vaccine -- which can prevent cervical cancer -- after a decade of misinformation and weak policy left inoculation rates dismally low, advocates say

Tech & Science

Op-Ed: Tearing apart cancer with vibrations — 99% success

Watch this tech, because it’s definitely going somewhere very good indeed.

23 hours ago
Will Parfitt Will Parfitt

Entertainment

Catching up with Will Parfitt: USA Tour and fans

Will Parfitt is an Australian-based performer, model, and social influencer. He chatted about the finale of his 2024 USA tour.

22 hours ago
The Day Players Band The Day Players Band

Entertainment

Review: The Day Players Band performs at Governor’s Comedy Club in New York

On September 7th, The Day Players Band performed at Governor's Comedy Club in Levittown on Long Island for a great turnout of fans.

20 hours ago
Bella DeLong in 'Don't Turn Out the Lights' Bella DeLong in 'Don't Turn Out the Lights'

Entertainment

Review: Bella DeLong, Amber Janea and Daryl Tofa star in ‘Don’t Turn Out the Lights’

"Don't Turn Out the Lights" is a new horror thriller that was written and directed by filmmaker Andy Fickman.

23 hours ago