Review: ‘Omnivore’ showcases the complex history of the coffee bean, and the steps of how it gets to us

Coffee beans in 'Omnivore.' Photo Courtesy of Apple TV+

“Omnivore” is a food docuseries on Apple TV+, which is narrated by chef René Redzepi, the co-owner of Noma in Denmark.

A three Michelin star restaurant, Nom has been voted as the “Best Restaurant in the World” five times (2010, 2011, 2012, 2014 and 2021).

This series was created by Redzepi and Matt Goulding (who wrote the docuseries). The seventh episode, directed by Sami Khan and Collin Orcutt, is on “Coffee.”

It follows a coffee bean from tree to cup to uncover the complicated history, extraordinary craft, and unique collaboration behind the brew.

It is hard to imagine one’s day without coffee. “We drink coffee across all corners of the planet,” Redzepi said, prior to indicating that coffee is drank almost three billion times per day, this is an impressive feat and a worldwide “addiction.”

The history of coffee is mysterious since it is mostly unknown. “Every cup has a story to tell,” Redzepi admitted.

It was neat to watch them trace the path of a single bean (and all the sweat and toil that takes place for the bean to be picked, sorted, and roasted).

Redzepi described it as an “everyday miracle,” and rightfully so. He also acknowledged that the story of coffee is a “history of stimulation.”

The internationally-recognized chef went on to share a brief history of how the “miracle of coffee” originated and he shared the effects that caffeine has on our bodies.

This episode displays the beauty of the phenomenon of coffee in that there is no wrong way to drink it; moreover, it gives us a deeper appreciation and understanding of the people that are responsible for making the coffee, and ultimately, bringing it to our tables. This series is worth more than just a passing glance.

“Omnivore” is available to stream on Apple TV+ by clicking here.