Life

Review: Little West is a refreshing and remarkable juice line

Little West Cold Pressed Juice is an impressive and refreshing juice. Digital Journal’s Markos Papadatos has the scoop.

All of their ingredients are sourced from local farms on the West Coast and hand-selected for the highest quality. Each ingredient makes it from the farm into the bottle within two days (48 hours) and their produce is never frozen or pasteurized; moreover, their cold-pressed juice is 100 percent pure fruit and vegetables. No water, concentrates, added sugars, or other preservatives.

Their “Quench” juice is a fan-favorite, and rightfully so. It is fully vegetable juice that is free from added sugar, artificial sweeteners, and preservatives; moreover, it is vegan, gluten-free, and a great source of antioxidants, minerals, and other vitamins.

Their “Celery” juice is made up of celery, lemon, and pink Himalayan salt. It is Kosher, gluten-free, and vegan. Equally noteworthy is their own brand of “Orange” juice.

Particularly impressive about Little West is that they care about their community and the planet. That’s why they donate a portion of all sales toward causes that help make the world a better, greener place. We also plant a tree for every order they sell to help offset the carbon emissions.

Little West was co-founded by Cass Troy Walker and actor Andrew Walker. In 2013, they eloped and used the money they had been saving up for a wedding to start building their dream business: bringing amazing tasting, top-quality juices to their small community. They never imagined how large their community could grow. They have always been passionate about eating with an emphasis on nutrition and wellness, and they enjoy inspiring people to lead healthier, more invigorating life.

Little West offers each person and patron something unique. Their cold-pressed juices are worth more than just a passing glance. Little West garners two thumbs up.

To learn more about Little West, visit its official homepage, Facebook page, and follow on Instagram.

