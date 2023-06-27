Review: ‘Kiss the Ground’ is an environmental book by Josh Tickell

Filmmaker Josh Tickell. Photo Courtesy of Big Picture Ranch

“Kiss the Ground: How the Food You Eat Can Reverse Climate Change, Heal Your Body & Ultimately Save Our World” is an informative environmental book by Josh Tickell.

It is a practical and optimistic blueprint on how one can heal their bodies, and Mother Earth at the same time. It reaffirms the fact that food is the source of life, and that the soil is the ultimate resource of our food supply, as well as the “foundation of our civilization.”

Josh Tickell is one of America’s most respected documentary filmmakers and the director of “Fuel” and “Kiss the Ground.” He and his wife, fellow filmmaker Rebecca Tickell, and their family have dedicated their lives to helping save the environment.

The graphs in this book are easy to understand and to follow along, and they are rich in visual information. One graph that stands out in particular is a comparison of an American standard diet (which is saturated with processed foods) vs. a sample United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) plate vs. a Harvard “Healthy Eating Plate.”

It sheds light on the regenerative revolution, which deals with restoring the soil, revitalizing agriculture, balancing the Earth’s climate, and feeding the body with the proper nutrients that it needs for healing purposes.

Everything in this book is timely and relevant. It also gives readers the steps that they can take to make a positive impact towards social change, in order to foster health for our bodies and Mother Earth, all of which are achievable.

Reversing climate change and effectively saving the world can easily start with the choices that one makes in how and what the eat. Our food is essentially medicine.

The Verdict

Overall, “Kiss the Ground” by Josh Tickell is food for thought, literally. It is well-written, insightful, unflinching, and it truly provides a beacon of hope, especially in our age of processed foods.

It suggests that we change our diets to a more soil-nourishing, regenerative agriculture diet, in an effort to reverse global warming, harvest healthy, abundant food, and eliminate the poisonous substances that are harming children, pets, our bodies, and Mother Earth. This book garners two thumbs up.

