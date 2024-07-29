Review: Joanne Trattoria is an Italian restaurant in the Upper West Side of New York City

Joanne Trattoria. Photo Courtesy of Joanne Trattoria.

Joanne Trattoria is an Italian restaurant that is situated in the Upper West Side of New York City.

Particularly impressive about this eatery is that one may feel like they are a part of its extended family, due to its family-style Italian dining.

It is owned by Joe Germanotta. Cookbook author Art Smith serves as the chef.

Fried Artichokes at Joanne Trattoria. Photo Credit: Markos Papadatos

Appetizers

As an appetizer, one should try their fried artichokes, which are topped with their very own aioli sauce, as well as their “Tempura Brussel Sprouts” with Chipotle Mayo, which were quite crispy.

Tempura Brussel Sprouts with Chipotle Mayo. Photo Credit: Markos Papadatos

Equally noteworthy were Joanne’s Meatballs (“polpettes” as they would say in Italian), which were smooth and savory.

Joanne’s Meatballs at Joanne Trattoria. Photo Credit: Markos Papadatos

Main course

This journalist tried their “Lamb Osso Bucco,” which came with mashed potatoes and vegetables (topped with parsley), and it was sheer bliss. The gravy was rich, juicy, and the lamb meat was tender.

Lamb Osso Bucco with mashed potatoes and vegetables. Photo Credit: Markos Papadatos

Fans of poultry would be pleased with their “Chicken Francese,” which is lightly battered pan-fried chicken breast served with a lemon wedge.

Chicken Francese at Joanne Trattoria. Photo Credit: Markos Papadatos

Side dish

Their “Parmesan Fries” are seasoned with Parmesan cheese, garlic, and chopped parsley, which are the quintessential side dish for any meal.

Parmesan Fries at Joanne Trattoria. Photo Credit: Markos Papadatos.

Desserts

While dining at Joanne Trattoria, one should leave room for dessert. Two solid choices would be either their Australian pancakes or their French toast.

French toast at Joanne Trattoria. Photo Credit: Markos Papadatos

One can also not go wrong with their homemade Tiramisu, traditional Ricotta Cake, Italian Lemon Cream Cake, or the Napoleon. All of their desserts are scrumptious, and their presentation is elegant.

Entertainment

If that weren’t enough, Joanne Trattoria has a neat outdoor patio, and it hosts different entertainment events several nights a week, which is an added bonus.

Markos Papadatos at the outdoor patio at Joanne Trattoria. Photo Credit: Markos Papadatos

The Verdict

Overall, Joanne Trattoria is a exquisite hidden gem in the heart of the Upper West Side. It is warm, intimate, and cozy, coupled with a pleasant atmosphere. There is always something new to try each time due to its elaborate menu of offerings.

There is a rawness and authenticity to its Italian cuisine like no other, and the patron sizes are quite generous.

The staff is very courteous, swift, and attentive to the patrons’ needs. It is highly recommended that one pays a visit to Joanne Trattoria at their next visit to the Upper West Side of Manhattan; patrons will not be disappointed. Joanna Trattoria garners an A rating. Buon appetito!

To learn more about Joanne Trattoria in the Upper West Side, check out its official website, and follow the eatery on Facebook, and Instagram.