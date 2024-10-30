Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Life

Review: ‘Joanne Trattoria Cookbook’ by Joe Germanotta

“Joanne Trattoria Cookbook” is a cookbook by Joe Germanotta, Lady Gaga’s father and owner of Joanne Trattoria, which he wrote in collaboration with Wenonah Hoye.
Markos Papadatos

Published

'Joanne Trattoria Cookbook'
'Joanne Trattoria Cookbook' by Joe Germanotta. Photo Courtesy of Post Hill Press.
'Joanne Trattoria Cookbook' by Joe Germanotta. Photo Courtesy of Post Hill Press.

“Joanne Trattoria Cookbook” is a cookbook by Joe Germanotta, Lady Gaga’s father and owner of Joanne Trattoria, which he wrote in collaboration with Wenonah Hoye.

It is comprised of many classic family recipes, as well as heart-warming anecdotes and scenes from his Italian-American restaurant, Joanne Trattoria, which is located on the Upper West Side.

It features a foreword by Lady Gaga herself, where she talks about the importance of family and cooking in her life.

From this cookbook, some of this journalist’s personal favorite recipes include “Joanne’s Marinara” sauce, “Joanne’s Bolognese,” “Papa G’s Chicken,” “Lasagna de la Casa,” as well as “Grandma Ronnie’s Cranberry Sauce.”

Fans of salads and vegetables, ought to try their recipe for the “Cynthia Salad,” “Brussels Sprouts Salad with Lemon Vinaigrette” and the “Red Quinoa, Arugula, and Beet Salad.”

Top choices for dessert recipes include “Nutellasagna,” their “Tiramisu,” and “Flourless Chocolate Cake.”

Additional options for cocktails include “The Cynthia” (Grapefruitini), “3-Nut Cappuccino,” “The Monster,” and “Little Monster Mocktail.”

Joanne Trattoria
Joanne Trattoria. Photo Courtesy of Joanne Trattoria.

With this cookbook, Joe is also able to pay homage to his late sister, Joanne (who is the namesake of the restaurant), who passed away from lupus at the age of 19 ( a few week shy from her 20th birthday).

“Joanne Trattoria Cookbook” is available on Amazon by clicking here.

The Verdict

Overall, “Joanne Trattoria Cookbook” is a heartfelt, evergreen, and resonant collection of family recipes by the Germanotta family. There is an element of nostalgia throughout the book, which is quite refreshing.

It will make readers and Lady Gaga fans try their hand at cooking these recipes themselves (or use them as a framework to make and tweak their own recipes). It ought to be enjoyed for its beauty, simplicity, and authenticity.

This cookbook underscores such values as family, togetherness, love, communication, gratitude, humility, and grace. It is bound to become a favorite for people, especially among such holidays as Thanksgiving, Christmas, Easter, and other festive occasions.

The “Joanne Trattoria Cookbook” by Joe Germanotta is worth more than just a passing glance, and it garners an A rating.

Dishes at Joanne Trattoria
Dishes at Joanne Trattoria. Photo Courtesy of Joanne Trattoria
In this article:Book, Cookbook, cooking, joanne trattoria, joe germanotta, Lady Gaga, recipes, upper west side
Markos Papadatos
Written By

Markos Papadatos is Digital Journal's Editor-at-Large for Music News. Papadatos is a Greek-American journalist and educator that has authored over 21,000 original articles over the past 18 years. He has interviewed some of the biggest names in music, entertainment, lifestyle, magic, and sports. He is a 16-time "Best of Long Island" winner, where for three consecutive years (2020, 2021, and 2022), he was honored as the "Best Long Island Personality" in Arts & Entertainment, an honor that has gone to Billy Joel six times.

You may also like:

Neurological conditions have overtaken heart disease as the leading cause of disability and early death Neurological conditions have overtaken heart disease as the leading cause of disability and early death

Tech & Science

Op-Ed: Neurons vs aging? Major findings for neural health and aging

This is where the UCLA research paid off in spades.

12 hours ago

Life

Will this year’s word of the year be another slice of Gen-Alpha slang?

First gaining popularity in the last year, Rizz is essentially a shortened slang version of the word charisma.

23 hours ago
A recovering drug addict from Myanmar is given disinfection swabs after an acupuncture session that is part of his rehabilitation programme A recovering drug addict from Myanmar is given disinfection swabs after an acupuncture session that is part of his rehabilitation programme

World

Myanmar’s lost generation battles trauma, addiction at jungle rehab

A recovering drug addict from Myanmar is given disinfection swabs after an acupuncture session that is part of his rehabilitation programme - Copyright AFP...

23 hours ago
Ursula Corbero of 'The Day of the Jackal' Ursula Corbero of 'The Day of the Jackal'

Entertainment

Ursula Corbero talks about starring in ‘The Day of the Jackal’ on Peacock

Spanish actress Ursula Corbero chatted about starring in the new upcoming series “The Day of the Jackal,” which premieres on November 14th on Peacock.

11 hours ago