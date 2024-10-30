Review: ‘Joanne Trattoria Cookbook’ by Joe Germanotta

'Joanne Trattoria Cookbook' by Joe Germanotta. Photo Courtesy of Post Hill Press.

“Joanne Trattoria Cookbook” is a cookbook by Joe Germanotta, Lady Gaga’s father and owner of Joanne Trattoria, which he wrote in collaboration with Wenonah Hoye.

It is comprised of many classic family recipes, as well as heart-warming anecdotes and scenes from his Italian-American restaurant, Joanne Trattoria, which is located on the Upper West Side.

It features a foreword by Lady Gaga herself, where she talks about the importance of family and cooking in her life.

From this cookbook, some of this journalist’s personal favorite recipes include “Joanne’s Marinara” sauce, “Joanne’s Bolognese,” “Papa G’s Chicken,” “Lasagna de la Casa,” as well as “Grandma Ronnie’s Cranberry Sauce.”

Fans of salads and vegetables, ought to try their recipe for the “Cynthia Salad,” “Brussels Sprouts Salad with Lemon Vinaigrette” and the “Red Quinoa, Arugula, and Beet Salad.”

Top choices for dessert recipes include “Nutellasagna,” their “Tiramisu,” and “Flourless Chocolate Cake.”

Additional options for cocktails include “The Cynthia” (Grapefruitini), “3-Nut Cappuccino,” “The Monster,” and “Little Monster Mocktail.”

With this cookbook, Joe is also able to pay homage to his late sister, Joanne (who is the namesake of the restaurant), who passed away from lupus at the age of 19 ( a few week shy from her 20th birthday).

“Joanne Trattoria Cookbook” is available on Amazon by clicking here.

The Verdict

Overall, “Joanne Trattoria Cookbook” is a heartfelt, evergreen, and resonant collection of family recipes by the Germanotta family. There is an element of nostalgia throughout the book, which is quite refreshing.

It will make readers and Lady Gaga fans try their hand at cooking these recipes themselves (or use them as a framework to make and tweak their own recipes). It ought to be enjoyed for its beauty, simplicity, and authenticity.

This cookbook underscores such values as family, togetherness, love, communication, gratitude, humility, and grace. It is bound to become a favorite for people, especially among such holidays as Thanksgiving, Christmas, Easter, and other festive occasions.

The “Joanne Trattoria Cookbook” by Joe Germanotta is worth more than just a passing glance, and it garners an A rating.