Review: Ian Somerhalder’s Brother’s Bond supports regenerative agriculture

Actor and environmental activist Ian Somerhalder (“The Vampire Diaries”) supports regenerative agriculture with his Brother’s Bond Bourbon.

Ian Somerhalder and Paul Wesley join forces

Somerhalder co-founded Brother’s Bond Bourbon with his co-star Paul Wesley. They are known for playing the “Salvatore Brothers” in this supernatural drama TV series, where Somerhalder portrayed Damon and Wesley played Stefan respectively.

Their goal with this whiskey is to bring people together in order to share and make new memories together. They wanted to make a bourbon that “represented the true bond of their friendship.” It is made from four grains: corn, rye, wheat, and barley.

Three Brother’s Bond Whiskey products

This journalist, who is a novice in the spirits and bourbon world, sampled three of their Brother’s Bond whiskey products, which include the “Straight Bourbon Whiskey,” as well as the “Original Cask Strength Straight Bourbon,” and finally, the “American Blended Rye Whiskey.”

The “Straight Bourbon Whiskey” is rich, complex with a solid balance of spice and sweetness. It has a Sunset Gold color with a velvety texture. It is infused with baked banana bread along with walnuts and orange honey, as well as dried fruit and black tea spice, honeysuckle, and toasted cereal grains.

The “Cask Strength” one has an Old Gold color to it, and it is much stronger (consisting of 115 proof). It is infused with the aromas of caramel and vanilla with the richness of sweet ripe banana, along with walnuts, dried fruit, and honey.

The “American Blended Rye Whiskey” is bold, aromatic, rich and creamy with a dark gold color to it; moreover, this rye whiskey is infused with a sweet intense dried raisin note along with caramel cream, ripe pineapple, vanilla cream, as well as cinnamon and brown sugar.

A neat and effective way to accompany this bourbon is to include it with a meal along with a variety of cheeses, salami, crackers, and other fatty meats.

Out of these three whiskey samples, this journalist enjoyed the “Straight Bourbon Whiskey” the best due to its authenticity, smooth and delicate flavor, and it wasn’t as strong as the other two.

Somerhalder stated that he is proud that it has evolved from “a tiny little company” into “the world’s first regenerative spirits company.”

A portion of the proceeds from each sale helps support regenerative farming practices, in an effort to slow down climate change by sequestering carbon while producing oxygen.

Speaking of regenerative agriculture, Somerhalder is one of the narrators and an executive producer of the documentary “Common Ground,” directed by Josh and Rebecca Tickell, which sheds light on biodiversity and the regenerative agriculture movement.

“Being a fan of Ian Somerhalder and his bourbon, I really enjoyed the American Blended Rye Whiskey the best. It is made up of Cinnamon and brown sugar, and it goes well with my Charcuterie Board all while I watch re-runs of ‘The Vampire Diaries’ on the streaming platforms,” said Jillian Onorato, fan of “The Vampire Diaries.”

The Verdict

Overall, Brother’s Bond Bourbon by Ian Somerhalder and Paul Wesley is worth checking out, especially for patrons over the age of 21 that enjoy whiskey and spirits.

It is regenerative whiskey, and it will certainly help unify and bring people together. It was interesting to learn how the whiskey comes together from grain to finished product on the table (in the “Making of” process). It comes with the caveat to “drink responsibly,” and rightfully so.

For more information on Ian Somerhalder, follow him on Instagram.

To learn more about Brother’s Bond Bourbon, check out its official website, and its Instagram page.