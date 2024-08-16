Review: HYUN is an Asian fusion restaurant in New York City’s Koreatown

HYUN in New York City's Koreatown. Photo Courtesy of HYUN.

HYUN is an Asian fusion restaurant, which is located in New York City’s Koreatown. This journalist had the opportunity to dine for dinner on Thursday, August 15th.

It is a Michelin-recognized restaurant, and it features a Japanese wagyu beef Korean barbecue, and it is comprised of several courses (in a dining experience that normally lasts anywhere from 60 to 90 minutes).

Course I

The first course featured 12 daily fresh cuts of beef from a wagyu butcher shop, which were selected by the chef.

Japanese wagyu beef at HYUN. Photo Courtesy of HYUN.

These included striploin, culotte body and short rib, followed by the next course of “Marinated Wagyu” (the portions were based on our table of two). The meat was tender and soft.

Equally noteworthy was their “South Korean Imsil cheese,” which was expertly grilled.

Each table had his or her own personal server, and they were given a extra course of the patron’s three favorite cuts.

Course II

The second course was Sot-Bap, which translates to “pot-rice.” This pot-cooked rice was topped with Japanese Uni and seasonal truffle; moreover, it was a savory accompaniment to the Japanese wagyu meat.

Sot-Bap at HYUN. Photo Courtesy of HYUN.

Course III

At HYUN, one should leave some space for dessert. These include their “Shiso Sorbet,” which is homemade, and their “Hojicha Ice Cream,” the latter of which was scrumptious.

Shiso Sorbet and Hojicha Ice Cream at HYUN. Photo Credit: Markos Papadatos

Side dishes

As part of the “HYUN-makase” experience, we were served house-made side dishes such as “Kimchi,” “Apple Vinaigrette Salad,” “Romaine Lettuce Head,” and “Spicy Scallion Salad.”

Side dishes at HYUN. Photo Courtesy of HYUN.

For spices, the table had wine infused salt, regular salt, and Wasabi (Japanese horseradish) for dipping.

Salts and spices at HYUN. Photo Courtesy of HYUN.

The Verdict

Overall, HYUN is a high-end and trendy Asian fusion restaurant in Koreatown. The wait staff is cordial and knowledgeable about the different meats, ingredients, spices, and foods that they are serving.

Watching the personal servers cook the meats from scratch in front of you is quite the spectacle.

It is highly recommended that one checks HYUN out whenever they are in Manhattan, especially those that enjoy Korean barbecue.

HYUN has a warm and pleasant atmosphere, and their cuisine offers a modern and creative approach. HYUN garners 4.5 out of 5 stars. Well done.

To learn more about HYUN in Koreatown, check out its official website, and follow the eatery on Instagram.