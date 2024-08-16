Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Life

Review: HYUN is an Asian fusion restaurant in New York City’s Koreatown

HYUN is an Asian fusion restaurant, which is located in New York City’s Koreatown. This journalist had the opportunity to dine for dinner on Thursday, August 15th.
Markos Papadatos

Published

HYUN in New York City's Koreatown
HYUN in New York City's Koreatown. Photo Courtesy of HYUN.
HYUN in New York City's Koreatown. Photo Courtesy of HYUN.

HYUN is an Asian fusion restaurant, which is located in New York City’s Koreatown. This journalist had the opportunity to dine for dinner on Thursday, August 15th.

It is a Michelin-recognized restaurant, and it features a Japanese wagyu beef Korean barbecue, and it is comprised of several courses (in a dining experience that normally lasts anywhere from 60 to 90 minutes).

Course I

The first course featured 12 daily fresh cuts of beef from a wagyu butcher shop, which were selected by the chef.

Japanese wagyu beef
Japanese wagyu beef at HYUN. Photo Courtesy of HYUN.

These included striploin, culotte body and short rib, followed by the next course of “Marinated Wagyu” (the portions were based on our table of two). The meat was tender and soft.

Equally noteworthy was their “South Korean Imsil cheese,” which was expertly grilled.

Each table had his or her own personal server, and they were given a extra course of the patron’s three favorite cuts.

Course II

The second course was Sot-Bap, which translates to “pot-rice.” This pot-cooked rice was topped with Japanese Uni and seasonal truffle; moreover, it was a savory accompaniment to the Japanese wagyu meat.

Sot-Bap at HYUN
Sot-Bap at HYUN. Photo Courtesy of HYUN.

Course III

At HYUN, one should leave some space for dessert. These include their “Shiso Sorbet,” which is homemade, and their “Hojicha Ice Cream,” the latter of which was scrumptious.

Shiso Sorbet and Hojicha Ice Cream
Shiso Sorbet and Hojicha Ice Cream at HYUN. Photo Credit: Markos Papadatos

Side dishes

As part of the “HYUN-makase” experience, we were served house-made side dishes such as “Kimchi,” “Apple Vinaigrette Salad,” “Romaine Lettuce Head,” and “Spicy Scallion Salad.”

Side dishes at HYUN
Side dishes at HYUN. Photo Courtesy of HYUN.

For spices, the table had wine infused salt, regular salt, and Wasabi (Japanese horseradish) for dipping.

Salts and spices at HYUN
Salts and spices at HYUN. Photo Courtesy of HYUN.

The Verdict

Overall, HYUN is a high-end and trendy Asian fusion restaurant in Koreatown. The wait staff is cordial and knowledgeable about the different meats, ingredients, spices, and foods that they are serving.

Watching the personal servers cook the meats from scratch in front of you is quite the spectacle.

It is highly recommended that one checks HYUN out whenever they are in Manhattan, especially those that enjoy Korean barbecue.

HYUN has a warm and pleasant atmosphere, and their cuisine offers a modern and creative approach. HYUN garners 4.5 out of 5 stars. Well done.

To learn more about HYUN in Koreatown, check out its official website, and follow the eatery on Instagram.

In this article:Beef, cheese, Dessert, Eatery, HYUN, japanese, korean, koreatown, restaurant, sot-bap, wagyu, wasabi
Markos Papadatos
Written By

Markos Papadatos is Digital Journal's Editor-at-Large for Music News. Papadatos is a Greek-American journalist and educator that has authored over 21,000 original articles over the past 18 years. He has interviewed some of the biggest names in music, entertainment, lifestyle, magic, and sports. He is a 16-time "Best of Long Island" winner, where for three consecutive years (2020, 2021, and 2022), he was honored as the "Best Long Island Personality" in Arts & Entertainment, an honor that has gone to Billy Joel six times.

You may also like:

Business

Op-Ed: Video game performers on strike for their biometric rights – Now what?

This whole unnecessary, sloppy issue can be killed stone-cold dead by one lawsuit.

14 hours ago

Tech & Science

Iran hackers target Harris and Trump campaigns: Google

Hackers backed by Iran are targeting the campaigns of US presidential rivals Kamala Harris and Donald Trump.

23 hours ago
"Typhoon No. 5", now classified as Tropical Storm Maria caused delays to Japanese rail services, and has been followed swiftly by Typhoon Ampil "Typhoon No. 5", now classified as Tropical Storm Maria caused delays to Japanese rail services, and has been followed swiftly by Typhoon Ampil

World

Japan cancels flights and trains as another typhoon approaches

"Typhoon No. 5", now classified as Tropical Storm Maria caused delays to Japanese rail services, and has been followed swiftly by Typhoon Ampil -...

23 hours ago
Walmart's revenues rose in the second quarter Walmart's revenues rose in the second quarter

Business

Walmart lifts earnings outlook after revenues rise

Walmart's revenues rose in the second quarter - Copyright AFP GEORGE FREYThe US retail giant Walmart reported a rise in revenues on Thursday on...

15 hours ago