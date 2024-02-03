Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Life

Review: Hortus NYC is an Asian fusion restaurant in Manhattan

Hortus NYC is an Asian fusion restaurant in the NoMad neighborhood of Manhattan.
Markos Papadatos

Published

Hortus NYC
Hortus NYC restaurant. Photo Courtesy of Hortus NYC.
Hortus NYC restaurant. Photo Courtesy of Hortus NYC.

Hortus NYC is an Asian fusion restaurant in the NoMad neighborhood of Manhattan.

This journalist had the opportunity to dine at Hortus NYC on Saturday, February 3rd, for brunch.

Hortus NYC blends Asian flavors with a new modernized American style, and it is situated just outside of Koreatown as it is overlooking the Marble Collegiate Church. The word “Hortus” means garden in Latin.

This eatery has a garden theme to it and has been around since August of 2018. Particularly impressive is that it supports and celebrates sustainable and seasonal ingredients.

Appetizers

Their “Yuzu Bacon Rose Pasta” was nicely cooked Al dente style, and it includes Rigatoni, candied yuzu bacon, and tomato cream sauce.

Yuzu Bacon Rose Pasta
Yuzu Bacon Rose Pasta at Hortus NYC. Photo Credit: Markos Papadatos

Salad

The “Hortus Salad” is quite popular with the patrons, and rightfully so. It features deep fried calamari, which was quite crispy, as well as radicchio and edamame hummus.

Hortus Salad
Hortus Salad at Hortus NYC. Photo Credit: Markos Papadatos

Their “King Crab Noodle” is made up of fettuccine, mala cream sauce, shallot, and scallions.

King Crab Noodle
King Crab Noodle at Hortus NYC. Photo Credit: Markos Papadatos

Side Dish

A healthy side dish option would be their Brussel Sprouts, which come with eggplant, sweet potatoes, bacon, and spicy fish sauces. These all blend well together and they are marinated all together.

Brussel Sprouts
Brussel Sprouts at Hortus NYC. Photo Credit: Markos Papadatos

Entrees 

Their Prime ribeye was tender, and it was served with mixed greens, sweet potato, zucchini, and miso chimichurri. The steak was well-cooked, and it comes with much-needed veggies.

Ribeye
Ribeye at Hortus NYC. Photo Credit: Markos Papadatos

“Truffle Donabe” was another solid choice for a main dish. It features wild mushrooms, cured egg yolk, rice, and black truffle; moreover, it can be topped with short rib (upon request).

Truffle Donabe
Truffle Donabe at Hortus NYC. Photo Credit: Markos Papadatos

Seasonal cocktail

“Lychee Sour” is an ideal choice for a seasonal cocktail to accompany one’s meal, which consists of Jinro, lychee puree, and lunar seltzer.

Lychee Sour
Lychee Sour at Hortus NYC. Photo Credit: Markos Papadatos

Hortus NYC has a neat, quiet ambiance with a beautiful interior and decor. It has a lot of depth to it with upstairs seating, downstairs seating, and a back area upstairs.

A noteworthy part of the eatery is a greenhouse-esque section, which is surrounded by glass, where one can see the skyscrapers and New York City skyline.

The Verdict

Overall, Hortus NYC is a pleasant eatery, where people can experience Asian flavors in a refreshing and unique American style. The dishes are top-notch, and for the most part, it is reasonably priced for Manhattan.

It juxtaposes the cuisines of multiple countries such as Korea, China, and Thailand, and it manages to create distinct, refresh, and memorable meals.

The flavors were well-blended, and the ingredients were generous. The presentation of each meal is neat, artistic, and creative. It has a wide variety of dishes with sleek seating. The wait staff was professional and attentive.

On each visit, there is always something new to try due to its elaborate menu of offerings. Hortus NYC garners 4.5 out of 5 stars. Well done.

To learn more about Hortus NYC, check out its official website, and follow the restaurant on Instagram.

In this article:Asian, Eatery, Fusion, hortus nyc, koreatown, Manhattan, neighborhood, new york city, Nomad, restaurant
Markos Papadatos
Written By

Markos Papadatos is Digital Journal's Editor-at-Large for Music News. Papadatos is a Greek-American journalist and educator that has authored over 20,000 original articles over the past 18 years. He has interviewed some of the biggest names in music, entertainment, lifestyle, magic, and sports. He is a 16-time "Best of Long Island" winner, where for three consecutive years (2020, 2021, and 2022), he was honored as the "Best Long Island Personality" in Arts & Entertainment, an honor that has gone to Billy Joel six times.

You may also like:

The new Apple Vision Pro headset is displayed during the Apple Worldwide Developers Conference on June 05, 2023 in Cupertino, California The new Apple Vision Pro headset is displayed during the Apple Worldwide Developers Conference on June 05, 2023 in Cupertino, California

Tech & Science

US Apple fans get hands on $3,500 Vision Pro

US Apple stores on Friday will start selling the Vision Pro, the tech giant's $3,499 headset and its first major release since the Apple...

53 mins ago
A scene from 'Fitting In' A scene from 'Fitting In'

Entertainment

Review: ‘Fitting In’ doesn’t understate the difficulties of womanhood

‘Fitting In’ is an unconventional teen comedy in which a young woman struggles with a rare medical diagnosis

20 hours ago
North Korea fired multiple cruise missiles Friday, Seoul's military said, continuing a streak of weapons tests as Kim Jong Un's government ramps up what it calls 'war preparations' North Korea fired multiple cruise missiles Friday, Seoul's military said, continuing a streak of weapons tests as Kim Jong Un's government ramps up what it calls 'war preparations'

World

North Korea fires more cruise missiles in testing spree

North Korea fired multiple cruise missiles Friday, Seoul's military said, continuing a streak of weapons tests as Kim Jong Un's government ramps up what...

23 hours ago
Container schools offer children a sense of normality in Turkey's earthquake zone Container schools offer children a sense of normality in Turkey's earthquake zone

World

Quake trauma haunts children in Turkey’s container city

Container schools offer children a sense of normality in Turkey's earthquake zone - Copyright AFP Javier TORRESFulya OZERKANCansu Gol lost her baby in the...

15 hours ago