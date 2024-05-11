Connect with us

Life

Review: Heritage Grand Bakery Restaurant & Pizza Bar in New York

Heritage Grand Bakery Restaurant & Pizza Bar is an eatery and bakery in New York City.
Published

Published

Heritage Grand Bakery Restaurant & Pizza Bar
Heritage Grand Bakery Restaurant & Pizza Bar. Photo Courtesy of Heritage Grand Bakery.
Heritage Grand Bakery Restaurant & Pizza Bar. Photo Courtesy of Heritage Grand Bakery.

Heritage Grand Bakery Restaurant & Pizza Bar is an eatery and bakery in New York City.

It is a taste of Mediterranean cuisine, coupled with wood-fired pizza and a cocktail bar in the heart of Bryant Grant, and it utilizes ancient grains, which are milled on the premises.

Appetizers

As an appetizer, one ought to try their Mediterranean Mezze Platter, which is comprised of baba ganoush, tzatziki sauce, and hummus accompanied with Pinsa flatbread.

Mediterranean Mezze Platter
Mediterranean Mezze Platter. Photo Credit: Markos Papadatos

Their Brussels Sprouts are crispy, and come with tahini yogurt, mint, dill, and lemon. This would be a fitting choice for a healthy appetizer or side dish.

Crispy Brussels Sprouts
Crispy Brussels Sprouts. Photo Credit: Markos Papadatos

Salad

Their “Little Gem Caesar” is made up of crisp baby lettuce, Pecorino cheese,
population wheat croutons, and Caesar dressing. Grilled chicken, seared shrimp, salmon, and hanger steak are also available as add-on proteins for the salad.

Little Gem Caesar
Little Gem Caesar with Steak at Heritage Grand Bakery. Photo Credit: Markos Papadatos

Pizza

Their “Neapolitan Margherita” pizza is indeed “delizioso,” as they would say in Italian. It is comprised of fior di latte, tomato, basil, and extra virgin olive oil.

Margherita pizza at Heritage Grand Bakery
Margherita pizza at Heritage Grand Bakery. Photo Credit: Markos Papadatos

The Hanger Steak is tender, and it comes with crunchy Za’atar Fries, and sunny side up eggs (or eggs done in any way the patron likes).

Hanger Steak
Hanger Steak at Heritage Grand Bakery. Photo Credit: Markos Papadatos

Desserts

While dining at Heritage Grand Bakery, one should also leave room for dessert! Their “Chocolate Tart” is quite scrumptious.

Chocolate Tart at Heritage Bakery
Chocolate Tart at Heritage Bakery. Photo Credit: Markos Papadatos

Their “Olive Oil Cake” is light yet savory, accompanied by its own homemade whipped cream.

Olive Oil Cake
Olive Oil Cake. Photo Credit: Markos Papadatos

“Heritage Grand Bakery Restaurant & Pizza Bar is a culinary delight,” patron Dar Dowling said. “Their food is delicious and the fact that homemade ancient grains are infused in the cuisine is an added bonus. This is a restaurant I would love to visit again and again,” she added.

The Verdict

Overall, Heritage Grand Bakery Restaurant & Pizza Bar is a remarkable bakery and eatery in New York City. The wait staff and hosts are courteous and attentive to the patrons’ needs. It has a warm and pleasant ambiance to it, which is infectious.

At every visit, there is always something new to try due to its extensive menu of offerings. It is a fine example of the Mediterranean cuisine with a modern twist to it.

It is highly recommended that one checks out Heritage Grand Bakery next time they are in Manhattan. This eatery garners an A rating. Bravo.

To learn more about Heritage Grand Bakery Restaurant & Pizza Bar, check out its official homepage, and follow the eatery on Instagram.

Heritage Grand Bakery, Manhattan, Mediterranean, New York
Markos Papadatos
Written By

Markos Papadatos is Digital Journal's Editor-at-Large for Music News. Papadatos is a Greek-American journalist and educator that has authored over 21,000 original articles over the past 18 years. He has interviewed some of the biggest names in music, entertainment, lifestyle, magic, and sports. He is a 16-time "Best of Long Island" winner, where for three consecutive years (2020, 2021, and 2022), he was honored as the "Best Long Island Personality" in Arts & Entertainment, an honor that has gone to Billy Joel six times.

