Review: Ecological activist makes impassioned plea to follow nature’s blueprint

Ecological activist and multiple award-winning Canadian author Arwinder Kaur’s book Living While Human provides compelling insights about the connection between sustainable practices and the survival of the human species. Kaur also shares her impassioned plea for the protection of the natural world.

In her book, Kaur shares the genesis of her moral compass, tracing her own journey of self-discovery through glimpses into her life-changing experiences, encounters and choices. She finds kernels of simple truths among the clutter, prompting readers to ponder questions such as:

How do we as humans navigate our lives in the complex world we have created?

Why are we the only species that seems to be struggling to live healthy lives?

How do we exist as one of countless other species without destroying the planet and ourselves in the process?

How do we live better lives with a deeper connection to ourselves, others and the Earth?

Kaur explains how travelling the world in her youth was the best education she could have received, bringing her face to face with contrasting realities of the human existence. She describes how she learned that perspectives are shaped as much by mind and soul as by external circumstances, and that lesson opened her eyes to the important distinction between “needs” and “wants”.

Furthermore, she came to understand how that distinction directly impacts the environment and the survival of the human species.

“What is considered ‘suffering’ or being ‘free?” Kaur asks. “What are rights and privileges, and are humans really entitled to everything we want? These questions and the truths I acquired have been critical in providing me with what I refer to as a ‘compass for the soul.’”

She goes on to explain: “The answers are not locked away in a secret vault. In fact, they are much closer and simpler than you might realize.”

In another section in the book, Kaur also takes a deep dive into the human psyche and systemic issues impacting humanity and the Earth itself.

Later Kumar presents a powerful call to action inviting everyone to join a global response to protect the planet for future generations. Here she provides a unique perspective on what the root causes of the current crises are. This is followed by a new approach to tackling many of the most urgent problems humanity faces.

Kaur believes providing accessible solutions is key to providing hope and positive change.

With the necessity for action, another quote from the book demonstrates the importance of doing something soon: “We can do this through intention and choice … or Nature will and must do it for us.”