Review: Dilli Dilli is an Indian restaurant dedicated to the flavors of Old and New Delhi

Dilli Dilli in New York City. Photo Credit: Evan Sung

On Saturday, January 25th, this journalist had the chance to dine for dinner at Dilli Dilli in the heart of New York City.

This modern Indian restaurant is dedicated to the flavors of Old and New Delhi, and it captures the energy, traditions, and essence of both cities. There is a rawness, elegance, and authenticity to this eatery like no other. It is led by two chefs, one from New Delhi (Chef Gaurav Anand) and one from Old Delhi (Chef Vipul Gupta).

On the concept for Dilli Dilli, Chef Gupta remarked, “Dilli Dilli is basically a concept based on the capital of India, which is Delhi. The original name of Delhi was Dilli. We tried to depict Old and New Delhi.”

“We grew up eating this food, we grew up understanding the cultures, and that’s why it is very important for people to understand the cuisine of Delhi,” Chef Gupta underscored.

Chef Gaurav Anand and Chef Vipul Gupta of Dilli Dilli. Photo Credit: Evan Sung.

Particularly impressive about its menu is that it is divided into two unique sections: “Old Delhi,” which consists of meals from the “Shahjahanabad” Era — the period in time when “Shahjahanabad” was the capital of the Mughal Empire in India — executed by Chef Vipul Gupta, and “New Delhi,” which draws from the Refugee Era that are prepared Chef Guarav Anand.

“India got its independence in 1947, and before that, there were kings, rulers, and emperors, so the entire cuisine was influenced by them. After the independence, a lot of refugees started coming to Delhi, and the food was inspired by those communities, and that is what we are trying to do here,” Chef Gupta explained.

Dehlavi Chicken Biryani. Photo Credit: Evan Sung

Appetizers or small plates

As an appetizer, one should try their “Daryaganj Fried Chicken,” which is crispy bone-in fried chicken, along with house made chutney and accompanied with red onion salad.

Equally stunning are their “Wengers Shammi Kabab,” which are pounded goat patties, blended masala, and topped with spicy mayonnaise.

A signature dish is their “Seekh Mirza Ghalib,” which is minced lamb shoulder kebab with Kastoori Methi and pomegranate seed chutney.

Minced Lamb shoulder Kebab at Dilli Dilli. Photo Credit: Evan Sung.

Some of their most popular entrées include their “Dehlavi Chicken Biryani,” which is stewed chicken with rice and Burrani yogurt.

Their “National Mutton Curry” was rich and juicy; it was comprised of premium goat meat, marrow sauce, and whole garam masala.

The highlight dish was their “Pandara Road Butter Chicken,” which is made up of pulled Tandoori chicken, velvet makhani and Amul butter. This dish was sheer bliss and worthy of the visit to Dilli Dilli alone.

As a side dish, one can never go wrong with their “Basmati rice.”

The Verdict

Overall, Dilli Dilli is a gem in the Theatre District of Manhattan, and a fine example of the Indian cuisine.

Not only is Dilli Dilli a celebration of two iconic Indian cities (Old Delhi and New Delhi), but also a showcase of some of the most exquisite meals and dishes that Indian has to offer to the western world.

The wait staff is professional, and knows a great deal of information about each dish (its history and cultural relevance); moreover, the restaurant has a warm and pleasant ambiance.

It has an olive-green facade and bold yellow designs that were influenced by the Great Gate of India, which transports patrons to different realms.

There is something new to try at Dilli Dilli due to its elaborate menu of offerings.

Dilli Dilli is highly recommended for the entire family, and it garners an A rating. Well done.

To learn more about Dilli Dilli, follow the Indian eatery on Instagram, and check out its official homepage.