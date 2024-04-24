Review: Club A Steakhouse in New York City

Club A Steakhouse is a New York-based steakhouse restaurant. It has been around for well over 45 years, and it is family-operated and owned by owner Bruno Selimaj.
It serves traditional steakhouse fare along with some Italian and Mediterranean meals, and it fuses the cuisines quite well.
Appetizers
As an appetizer, one should try their “Fried Calamari,” which comes with their homemade marinara sauce, which is rich and spicy.
A healthy salad choice would be their “Ceasar Salad,” which is topped with Parmesan cheese and croutons.
Steaks
Their Filet Mignon (cooked medium) was tender and juicy.
The same holds true for their “Prime New York Strip Steak,” which was flavorful and not overly salty.
Particularly impressive about Club A Steakhouse is that it has its own homemade steak sauces such as Peppercorn, Béarnaise sauce, and Bordelaise sauce, all of which were distinct and savory (the perfect way to top any steak).
Sides
Several of their noteworthy side dishes include French fries topped with garlic, thyme, rosemary, and parmesan cheese.
Their “Onion Rings” are well-battered and crispy.
Club A Steakhouse’s Seafood
In addition to their steak and meat choices, they also have such seafood as Seared Salmon, Chilean Sea Bass, and Branzino.
Speaking of their “Seared Salmon,” it is neatly grilled and comes with grilled zucchini, carrots, lemon, and Balsamic glaze.
Desserts
Their wide variety of desserts, which included Tiramisu and Carrot Cake, were scrumptious and remarkable.
The Verdict
Overall, Club A Steakhouse is a warm and pleasant restaurant in the heart of New York City. Their meals are fresh and delectable; moreover, the presentation of their dishes is artistic and creative.
Club A Steakhouse has a soothing ambiance while the classic tunes from the ’60s are playing in the background.
There is always something new to try at each visit due to its elaborate menu of offerings. The wait staff is swift, highly professional and attentive to the patrons.
This restaurant is ideal for the whole family; its 45-year longevity is a testament to the high quality of its food, atmosphere, and service. Club A Steakhouse garners an A rating. Bravo.
To learn more about Club A Steakhouse Restaurant, check out its official website, and follow the eatery on Instagram.