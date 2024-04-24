Connect with us

Review: Club A Steakhouse in New York City

Markos Papadatos

Published

Club A Steakhouse in New York
Club A Steakhouse in New York. Photo Credit: Hernan Valle
Club A Steakhouse in New York. Photo Credit: Hernan Valle

Club A Steakhouse is a New York-based steakhouse restaurant. It has been around for well over 45 years, and it is family-operated and owned by owner Bruno Selimaj.

It serves traditional steakhouse fare along with some Italian and Mediterranean meals, and it fuses the cuisines quite well.

Appetizers

As an appetizer, one should try their “Fried Calamari,” which comes with their homemade marinara sauce, which is rich and spicy.

Fried Calamari with Marinara Sauce
Fried Calamari with Marinara Sauce. Photo Credit: Markos Papadatos.

A healthy salad choice would be their “Ceasar Salad,” which is topped with Parmesan cheese and croutons.

Caesar Salad at Club A Steakhouse
Caesar Salad at Club A Steakhouse. Photo Credit: Markos Papadatos.

Steaks

Their Filet Mignon (cooked medium) was tender and juicy.

Filet Mignon at Club A Steakhouse
Filet Mignon at Club A Steakhouse. Photo Credit: Markos Papadatos

The same holds true for their “Prime New York Strip Steak,” which was flavorful and not overly salty.

Prime New York Strip Steak at Club A Steakhouse
Prime New York Strip Steak at Club A Steakhouse. Photo Credit: Markos Papadatos.

Particularly impressive about Club A Steakhouse is that it has its own homemade steak sauces such as Peppercorn, Béarnaise sauce, and Bordelaise sauce, all of which were distinct and savory (the perfect way to top any steak).

Sides

Several of their noteworthy side dishes include French fries topped with garlic, thyme, rosemary, and parmesan cheese.

Club A Steakhouse's fries
Club A Steakhouse’s fries. Photo Credit: Markos Papadatos

Their “Onion Rings” are well-battered and crispy.

Onion Rings at Club A Steakhouse
Onion Rings at Club A Steakhouse. Photo Credit: Markos Papadatos

Club A Steakhouse’s Seafood

In addition to their steak and meat choices, they also have such seafood as Seared Salmon, Chilean Sea Bass, and Branzino.

Speaking of their “Seared Salmon,” it is neatly grilled and comes with grilled zucchini, carrots, lemon, and Balsamic glaze.

Seared Salmon at Club A Steakhouse
Seared Salmon at Club A Steakhouse. Photo Credit: Markos Papadatos

Desserts

Their wide variety of desserts, which included Tiramisu and Carrot Cake, were scrumptious and remarkable.

Desserts at Club A Steakhouse
Desserts at Club A Steakhouse. Photo Credit: Markos Papadatos.

The Verdict

Overall, Club A Steakhouse is a warm and pleasant restaurant in the heart of New York City. Their meals are fresh and delectable; moreover, the presentation of their dishes is artistic and creative.

Club A Steakhouse has a soothing ambiance while the classic tunes from the ’60s are playing in the background.

There is always something new to try at each visit due to its elaborate menu of offerings. The wait staff is swift, highly professional and attentive to the patrons.

This restaurant is ideal for the whole family; its 45-year longevity is a testament to the high quality of its food, atmosphere, and service. Club A Steakhouse garners an A rating. Bravo.

To learn more about Club A Steakhouse Restaurant, check out its official website, and follow the eatery on Instagram.

Markos Papadatos
