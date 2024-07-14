Connect with us

Review: Charoen Krung Thai in New York City

Charoen Krung Thai is a Thai restaurant in the Midtown East neighborhood of Manhattan.
Ghang Phed Duck. Photo Courtesy of Charoen Krung.
On Sunday, July 14, this journalist had the chance to dine at Charoen Krung Thai for lunch.

In Thai, “Charoen Krung” is an international food hub in Bangkok as the top by world travels. It has also become a favorite neighborhood hangout in the city center of Bangkokians.

Appetizers

As an appetizer, one cannot go wrong with their “Crispy Pork Belly” slices, which are served with chili garlic seafood dipping sauce and sweet soy dip.

Their “Summer Rolls” (pork and shrimp) are made up of shrimp, minced pork, Shiitake mushrooms and mixed greens as they are wrapped in rice noodle. Their chili garlic seafood sauce on the side was quite savory.

Fried rice

Their “Basil Thai Style” Wok-fried rice was mild spicy featuring sautéed Thai basil, long hots, Bell pepper, along with onion. It can come either with a choice of either vegetable, tofu, chicken, pork, beef, shrimp, squid, salmon or roasted duck.

Entrées or Main Courses

The highlight entrée is “Ghang Phed Duck,” which had crispy roasted duck that was twice-cooked with their special curry sauce, lychees, pineapples, tomatoes, heart of palms, and basil leaves. This dish alone is worthy of a visit to Charoen Krung.

Their “Duck Paloh” was yet another eclectic meal featuring slow-cooked duck, cinnamon, coriander seeds, pickled ginger, spices, and bok choy.

Desserts

Fans of ice cream should try their “Ice Cream Thai Style,” which is gluten-free. It is comprised of coconut ice creams along with grass jelly, palm seeds, corn kennels, and coconut milk syrup.

Equally memorable was their “Banana Sticky Rice with Coconut Ice Cream,” which consists of sweet coconut sticky rice with young banana stuffed topped with coconut cream.

“The duck was so tender, it practically melted in my mouth,” patron Chrissy Antosca said. “The ambiance of the restaurant matched well with the dished we were served.”

The Verdict

Overall, Charoen Krung Thai is a remarkable Thai eatery in New York City. The staff is professional and knowledgeable about the food, Thai flavors, and the culture. There is a rawness, beauty, and authenticity to their cuisine.

The presentation of all of their various Thai dishes was quite elegant, and it captured the essence of the motherland (Thailand).

Charoen Krung Thai is worth more than just a passing glance, and it garners four out of five stars. Well done.

To learn more about Charoen Krung Thai, check out its official website, and follow the restaurant on Instagram.

