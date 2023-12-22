Review: Casa Bond Restaurant in New York City

Casa Bond in New York City. Photo Credit: Markos Papadatos

Casa Bond is a new Mexican restaurant that opened its doors on November 2, 2023, in the NoHo section of New York.

By definition, NoHo is a trendy Manhattan neighborhood, which encompasses the Bowery area North of Houston Street.

This journalist was afforded the opportunity to dine on Thursday, December 21, at Casa Bond.

Casa Bond in Manhattan. Photo Credit: Markos Papadatos

Rodrigo Abrajan serves as Casa Bond’s executive chef with manager Luis Villanueva its mixologist.

The décor and the ambiance of this restaurant are instantly striking coupled with an appealing interior, all while soothing lounge music played in the background.

One’s culinary journey at Casa Bond begins with appetizers. Fans of meat and ceviche ought to try “Ribeye Tiradito,” which is intense but savory. It consists of prime Ribeye with yuzu, Salsa Negra, Marisquera, and avocado mousse.

Ribeye Tiradito at Casa Bond. Photo Credit: Herman Canosa

Particularly impressive about its menu is that it offers both Caviar Guacamole and Lobster Guacamole, the latter of which consists of Habanero, Jícama, cilantro macho, baked Heirloom, and is accompanied with corn tostadas.

Esquites at Casa Bond. Photo Credit: Herman Canosa

Their “Lobster Ceviche” was noteworthy since it featured Passion fruit-lychee citrus, mango, Chile de árbol, pomegranate seeds, and baked multigrain tostadas.

Lobster Ceviche at Casa Bond. Photo Credit: Markos Papadatos

Taco lovers will find the “Gobernador” tacos satisfying, especially since they are comprised of shrimp and steak on a flour tortilla along with chihuahua cheese, tomato, and Poblano.

Gobernador Tacos at Casa Bond. Photo Credit: Herman Canosa

Folks that enjoy eating greens will find their Taco Verde to be a delight.

Taco Verde at Casa Bond. Photo Credit: Herman Canosa

As entrées, one cannot go wrong with “Pescado Zarandeado” (Broiled butterflied branzino that is marinated in Annatto-Guajillo) with hand-pressed tortillas, as well as their “Duck Confit Pink Mole” with 24-ingredient house mole with Hoja Santa and pine nuts, mezcal, and pétalos de rosa.

Pescado Zarandeado at Casa Bond. Photo Credit: Herman Canosa

The cocktails complimented the menu items quite well. The quintessential side dish choices at Casa Bond would include wild rice and “Esquites,” the latter of which translates into Mexican Street Corn Salad.

Wild Rice at Casa Bond. Photo Credit: Herman Canosa

Their selection of cocktails is elaborate, and a patron favorite is the “Deluxe Margarita,” which comes with Casa Dragones tequila, Cointreau, fresh lime juice, agave nectar.

Deluxe Margarita at Casa Bond. Photo Credit: Herman Canosa.

Casa Bond has a warm, laid-back, and nonchalant atmosphere that is ideal for the entire family. The presentation of each dish was artistic and creative. The wait staff was courteous, professional, and attentive.

Of course, no meal is complete without dessert, where one should taste their own distinct cheesecake, which is shaped like the Mexican flag and filled with fruit flavors.

Mexican Cheesecake at Casa Bond. Photo Credit: Markos Papadatos

“This restaurant is the perfect balance of contrasting flavors that mesh beautifully with each delicious bite,” said Herman Canosa.

Bar at Casa Bond. Photo Credit: Markos Papadatos

The Verdict

Overall, Casa Bond is a hidden gem in the East Village section of Manhattan. It captures the essence of the Mexican cuisine, and it makes one feel as if they are dining in an authentic eatery in Tulum. All of the meats that they served were tender and savory.

For those that haven’t tried Mexican cuisine prior, this restaurant is a neat introduction to Mexican food and culture through the different flavors.

It is well worth more than just a passing glance, and dining at this up-scale new eatery is worth a visit to the Bowery alone. Casa Bond garners an A rating.

To learn more about Casa Bond, check out its official website, and check out the restaurant on Instagram.